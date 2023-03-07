Why Biden Is Probably Smiling Right Now
The Sharks Are Circling As Biden Delays Re-Election Bid

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 07, 2023 10:00 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

As President Joe Biden continues to delay his re-election announcement and the launch of his 2024 campaign, other Democrats are itching to test the waters with a potential challenge. 

For months, California Governor Gavin Newsom has indicated he's interested in challenging Biden. He's also taken on former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Over the weekend, West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin again indicated he could also enter the race. 

Biden, who is 80-years-old, has repeatedly claimed he plans to run again and is reportedly gathering his closest allies and frenemies for an impending announcement in the coming weeks. 

"U.S. President Joe Biden's team is moving to tap top Democratic allies and even some people once seen as possible rivals as key representatives of his expected re-election bid," Reuters reports. "The move by White House political officials and other allies to sign on high-profile spokespeople, which is typical for parties moving into the frenzy of campaign season, shows Biden is headed towards a formal re-election announcement now expected in April, though the date could slip." 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

