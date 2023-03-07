The Sharks Are Circling As Biden Delays Re-Election Bid

As President Joe Biden continues to delay his re-election announcement and the launch of his 2024 campaign, other Democrats are itching to test the waters with a potential challenge.

For months, California Governor Gavin Newsom has indicated he's interested in challenging Biden. He's also taken on former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

🔥👀Governor DeSantis ROASTS Newsom at the Reagan Library in California:



"I know you've got a lot of problems out here, but your governor is very concerned about what we are doing in Florida... so I figured I had to come by." pic.twitter.com/0xFLrHaMHb — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) March 5, 2023

Over the weekend, West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin again indicated he could also enter the race.

Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin won’t rule out challenging Biden for the Democrat nomination for president in 2024. pic.twitter.com/pJRFWQwnoe — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 7, 2023

Biden, who is 80-years-old, has repeatedly claimed he plans to run again and is reportedly gathering his closest allies and frenemies for an impending announcement in the coming weeks.

Watch: Fox’s Peter Doocy: “The longer that President Biden waits to announce if he is running for re-election, the more chances people in his own party have to say they may favor someone else. And that’s exactly what’s happening…” pic.twitter.com/5xRbrFGtRV — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) March 7, 2023

"U.S. President Joe Biden's team is moving to tap top Democratic allies and even some people once seen as possible rivals as key representatives of his expected re-election bid," Reuters reports. "The move by White House political officials and other allies to sign on high-profile spokespeople, which is typical for parties moving into the frenzy of campaign season, shows Biden is headed towards a formal re-election announcement now expected in April, though the date could slip."