Garland Gives Curious Explanation About Why Mexican Cartels Aren't Classified as Terrorist...
Wray Confirms What Biden Won't: Odds Are COVID Came From a Lab
California There We Go
DeSantis Puts State Attorney on Notice for Allowing Pine Hills Shooter to Be...
McCarthy Tells CNN Why He Gave J6 Security Footage to Tucker Carlson
To Save America From Washington, Congress Needs Spending Reforms
China Sends an Ominous Message to Elon Musk
Biden Tells 'Creepy' Story About Nurse Who Would Breathe on Him
One of These Things Is Not Like the Other: Here's Who Will Be...
Ukraine's Combined Arms Warfare Edge
GOP Senators Torch Garland for Targeting Pro-Life Activists in the Aftermath of Dobbs
Lightfoot Blames Racism, Sexism for Reelection Defeat
CNN Embarrasses Themselves on Biden's Illegal Student Loan Scheme
Stop Calling The Left 'Progressive'
Tipsheet

Cruz Goes Ballistic on Garland Over Illegal Protesting at the Homes of Supreme Court Justices

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 01, 2023 1:00 PM
Al Drago/Pool via AP

During testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday afternoon, Attorney General Merrick Garland was corned by Republican Senator Ted Cruz about why the Department of Justice has failed to bring charges against raucous individuals illegally descending on the homes of conservative Supreme Court Justices

As Cruz noted in his remarks, over the summer and to this day, conservative Supreme Court Justices have been targeted at their homes -- at all hours of the night -- and chased down at their houses of worship. The children of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett were hunted down and harassed at their school. 

Title 18, Section 1507 of the U.S. Code, on picketing or parading, states: “Whoever, with the intent of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court officer, in the discharge of his duty, pickets or parades in or near a building housing a court of the United States, or in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer, or with such intent uses any sound-truck or similar device or resorts to any other demonstration in or near any such building or residence, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both.”  

Recommended

Garland Gives Curious Explanation About Why Mexican Cartels Aren't Classified as Terrorists Katie Pavlich

Despite it being illegal to picket outside the home of a judge or juror with the intention to change court outcomes through intimidation, Garland has done nothing to deter or prosecute the behavior. For months the White House refused to condemn the illegal acts and in fact, encouraged more of it. 

Last summer, a man was arrested outside the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh with the intent and tools to assassinate him. President Joe Biden failed to condemn or directly acknowledge the situation. 

Tags: DOJ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Garland Gives Curious Explanation About Why Mexican Cartels Aren't Classified as Terrorists Katie Pavlich
McCarthy Tells CNN Why He Gave J6 Security Footage to Tucker Carlson Julio Rosas
CNN Embarrasses Themselves on Biden's Illegal Student Loan Scheme Guy Benson
Lightfoot Blames Racism, Sexism for Reelection Defeat Madeline Leesman
The Stupid Act John Stossel
You May Believe Trump Wrong on Everything But He Is Correct about Ukraine Douglas MacKinnon
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Garland Gives Curious Explanation About Why Mexican Cartels Aren't Classified as Terrorists Katie Pavlich