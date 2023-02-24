Probe Launched Into Biden's Scheme to Pack the Supreme Court

Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham, in partnership with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, have launched a probe into President Joe Biden's efforts to undermine the Supreme Court.

In letters to former co-chairs of the Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States Robert Bauer and Cristina Rodriguez, the lawmakers are demanding details about Biden's now defunct panel -- which was developed to change the Supreme Court in favor of solidifying leftist political power.

"Responding to progressive calls to pack the Court, President Biden created the Commission to provide ‘an analysis of the principal arguments in the contemporary public debate for and against Supreme Court reform’ and to explore various topics, including the ‘membership and size of the Court.’ In December 2021, the Commission issued its nearly 300-page final report to President Biden. While the Commission’s final report to President Biden avoided a full-throated embrace of ‘packing’ the Court, some Commission Members, such as Professor Caroline Frederickson, continued to publicly advocate for packing the Court," Grassley, Graham and Jordan write.

“The Commission’s work and ultimate report occurred during unprecedented and unrelenting attacks on the Court and its independence," they continue. "In June 2022, a man showed up to Justice Kavanaugh’s home with a handgun, a tactical knife, pepper spray, zip ties, a hammer, and other gear to ‘remove some people from the Supreme Court’ in order to ‘stop Roe v. Wade from being overturned.’ The man allegedly hoped to assassinate as many as three justices because, in the man’s own words, if ‘there are more liberal than conservative judges, they will have the power.’”

Bauer and Rodriguez have been asked to produce a number of documents, including any correspondence with Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Department of Justice officials about the Commission.