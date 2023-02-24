Biden's Propaganda Presidency
Donald Trump Has the Best Day of His Ex-Presidency
Montana Task Force Announces 10,800% Increase in Fentanyl Seizures Since 2019
This Teenager Thought Carjacking a Grandma Would Be Easy...Until He Left the Scene...
GOP Attacks Over Pete Buttigieg's Incompetence Triggers His Aides
The Ron DeSantis Communications Team Takes Andrea Mitchell and NBC News Head-On
Florida Democrat Wants to Ban One of Man’s Best Friend’s Favorite Activities
Former Whistleblowers Stand By James O'Keefe After Project Veritas Ousting: 'A Devastating...
New Study Finds ‘No Evidence’ That City-Wide Vaccine Mandates Impacted the Spread of...
Catholic School Suspended Student Who Spoke Out Against Transgender Bathroom Policy
Joe Biden Is Definitely Running Again in 2024, According to Jill
Right All Along: Actual Science Keeps Undercutting Vaccine and Mask Mandates
Florida Teacher Suspended for Using Students As ‘Political Props’
Give the Boot to Mayor Pete and Diversity Hiring
Tipsheet

Probe Launched Into Biden's Scheme to Pack the Supreme Court

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 24, 2023 3:15 PM
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham, in partnership with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, have launched a probe into President Joe Biden's efforts to undermine the Supreme Court.

In letters to former co-chairs of the Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States Robert Bauer and Cristina Rodriguez, the lawmakers are demanding details about Biden's now defunct panel -- which was developed to change the Supreme Court in favor of solidifying leftist political power. 

"Responding to progressive calls to pack the Court, President Biden created the Commission to provide ‘an analysis of the principal arguments in the contemporary public debate for and against Supreme Court reform’ and to explore various topics, including the ‘membership and size of the Court.’ In December 2021, the Commission issued its nearly 300-page final report to President Biden. While the Commission’s final report to President Biden avoided a full-throated embrace of ‘packing’ the Court, some Commission Members, such as Professor Caroline Frederickson, continued to publicly advocate for packing the Court," Grassley, Graham and Jordan write. 

Recommended

'There's the Lie': Chemical Expert Identifies What Officials Are Wrong About in East Palestine Leah Barkoukis

 “The Commission’s work and ultimate report occurred during unprecedented and unrelenting attacks on the Court and its independence," they continue. "In June 2022, a man showed up to Justice Kavanaugh’s home with a handgun, a tactical knife, pepper spray, zip ties, a hammer, and other gear to ‘remove some people from the Supreme Court’ in order to ‘stop Roe v. Wade from being overturned.’ The man allegedly hoped to assassinate as many as three justices because, in the man’s own words, if ‘there are more liberal than conservative judges, they will have the power.’”

Bauer and Rodriguez have been asked to produce a number of documents, including any correspondence with Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Department of Justice officials about the Commission. 

Tags: SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'There's the Lie': Chemical Expert Identifies What Officials Are Wrong About in East Palestine Leah Barkoukis
This Teenager Thought Carjacking a Grandma Would Be Easy...Until He Left the Scene in an Ambulance Spencer Brown
Catholic School Suspended Student Who Spoke Out Against Transgender Bathroom Policy Madeline Leesman
Someone Should've Told Buttigieg That Wearing a Vest Is Political Suicide Matt Vespa
GOP Attacks Over Pete Buttigieg's Incompetence Triggers His Aides Matt Vespa
Donald Trump Has the Best Day of His Ex-Presidency Kurt Schlichter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
'There's the Lie': Chemical Expert Identifies What Officials Are Wrong About in East Palestine Leah Barkoukis