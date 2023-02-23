Eric Swalwell is in Hot Water and It Isn't Over a Chinese Spy This Time

Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell, who was recently stripped of his assignment on the House Intelligence Committee for engaging in a sexual relationship with a Chinese spy named Christine "Fang Fang" Fang, is in hot water again over the alleged misuse of campaign funds.

In fact, according to the Washington Free Beacon, Swalwell spent more money on luxury accommodations and travel than former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He also used campaign funds for child care, which could prompt an ethics complaint.

"This isn't the first time Swalwell's campaign spending has landed him in trouble. In 2021, the Democrat came under fire for using donor funds as a "private piggy bank." Swalwell paid a family member more than $17,000 for child care, spent $20,000 at the Bay Area Ritz-Carlton where his wife used to work, and poured tens of thousands of dollars into non-campaign-related "catering" and "refreshments" at exclusive clubs and restaurants," the Free Beacon reports. "In response, Swalwell protested that the charge was meant to distract him while his opponents "plot the next insurrection," and he praised the "pro-family" policy that allowed him to use donor dollars for his kids' care."

Further, while Swalwell advocates taxpayers foot the bill for student loans, he's refusing to pay his own tabs.

"Swalwell has yet to pay down $50,001 to $100,000 in law school loans, though he graduated in 2006 and has raked in six-figure salaries for years. He owes between $15,001 and $50,000 in credit card debt to Chase Bank and between $10,000 and $15,000 in debt to American Express. Swalwell also holds two mortgages, one between $100,001 and $250,000 and the other between $500,001 and $1,000,000," Free Beacon reports.

Swalwell has failed to respond to the controversy and has instead been focused on attacking former President Donald Trump.