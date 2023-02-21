Adam Schiff is Having a Meltdown Over Newly Released January 6 Footage
Something Could Be Very Wrong With Biden's Photo-Op With Zelensky

February 21, 2023
Yesterday President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv, Ukraine and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The visit was coordinated with the one year anniversary of Russia's invasion of the country and after $113 billion in U.S. taxpayer funded aid and weapons support. 

While Biden walked the streets with Zelensky (a former actor), sirens indicating missiles were incoming started blaring. They were unfazed. The Secret Service took the same posture.  

Coincidently, those sirens have been absent in recent days, prompting questions about whether they were used for propaganda purposes while Biden walked the streets with Zelensky. 

On Monday, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby confirmed the White House contacted Russia about Biden's trip before he arrived. Two days ago, Kirby told the American people there were no plans for Biden to enter Ukraine. 

"We obviously are maintaining a high degree of solidarity with the Ukrainian people. The United States leads the world in terms of contributions, whether it’s humanitarian assistance or military weapons to Ukraine, and we’re going to continue to use our convening power, to marshal the world, to galvanize support for Ukraine, but there are no plans for the president to enter Ukraine on this trip," Kirby said during an interview with The Sunday Show. 

On Tuesday, the White House sent out a "fact sheet" touting U.S. support for Ukraine, pledging there will be more for as "long as it takes." 


