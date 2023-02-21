Adam Schiff is Having a Meltdown Over Newly Released January 6 Footage
Tipsheet

Pete Buttigieg Decides He'll Finally Show Up in East Palestine

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 21, 2023 10:00 AM
Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP

Since a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio three weeks ago, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has been missing from the scene. 

According to Republican governor Mike DeWine, a decision was made to burn toxic chemicals in order to avoid a train car explosion. 

Since then, many residents have reported symptoms of burning eyes, throats and dying animals. They have been told to drink bottled water until further testing can be done to confirm tap water and soil are safe. 

During a town hall meeting in East Palestine last week, local residents asked where Buttigieg was and why federal government help was largely absent from the scene. 

During an interview with Good Morning America Tuesday Buttigieg, who failed to fix potholes during his time as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, finally said he plans to show up in East Palestine this week. EPA Administrator Michael Regan has already been there. 

Recommended

Defendants Dumbfounded After Judge Warns Their Chats Are Being Leaked Mia Cathell

Ohio Republican Senator JD Vance has been hammering Buttigieg for being missing in action and focusing on the wrong issues. 

Over the weekend, after former President Donald Trump announced he will visit East Palestine on Wednesday, FEMA finally approved requests from Governor DeWine for assistance. 

Tags: PETE BUTTIGIEG

