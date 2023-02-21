Pete Buttigieg Decides He'll Finally Show Up in East Palestine

Since a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio three weeks ago, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has been missing from the scene.

According to Republican governor Mike DeWine, a decision was made to burn toxic chemicals in order to avoid a train car explosion.

Norfolk Southern Railroad is planning a controlled release of the vinyl chloride at approx. 3:30 pm today. An immediate evacuation in a one-mile by two-mile area surrounding East Palestine which includes parts of Ohio & Pennsylvania has been ordered. More: https://t.co/8JSvDjtmXB pic.twitter.com/LjoYJmjjOO — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 6, 2023

Since then, many residents have reported symptoms of burning eyes, throats and dying animals. They have been told to drink bottled water until further testing can be done to confirm tap water and soil are safe.

During a town hall meeting in East Palestine last week, local residents asked where Buttigieg was and why federal government help was largely absent from the scene.

The Mayor of East Palestine DID decide to take questions at the “open house” last night. Resident: Where’s Pete Buttigieg? Where’s he at?

Mayor: I don’t know. Your guess is as good as me. Yesterday was the first time I heard anything from the White House. @LucasFoxNews pic.twitter.com/TXuKFPg9Cx — Dagen McDowell (@dagenmcdowell) February 16, 2023

During an interview with Good Morning America Tuesday Buttigieg, who failed to fix potholes during his time as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, finally said he plans to show up in East Palestine this week. EPA Administrator Michael Regan has already been there.

WATCH: Buttigieg, pressed on Ohio response by ABC News, concedes: "Look, I was Mayor of my hometown for eight years. We dealt with a lot of disasters." pic.twitter.com/thJC9x3mda — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) February 21, 2023

Ohio Republican Senator JD Vance has been hammering Buttigieg for being missing in action and focusing on the wrong issues.

"I've got to say: the Secretary of Transportation not talking about this issue...talking about how we have too many white-male construction workers instead of the fact that our trains are crashing at alarming rates. The guy needs to do his job." - Senator @JDVance1 pic.twitter.com/WzTizjk0Hh — William Martin (@wsmartin218) February 15, 2023

Over the weekend, after former President Donald Trump announced he will visit East Palestine on Wednesday, FEMA finally approved requests from Governor DeWine for assistance.