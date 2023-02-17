Democrats Expose Their End Game on Illegal Immigration
Tipsheet

'No Apologies': White House Doubles Down on Trigger Happy Biden

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 17, 2023 4:00 PM

After President Joe Biden ordered the U.S. military to use $400,000 missiles to shoot down aerial hobby and weather balloons last weekend, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby again justified the decisions during a briefing with reporters Friday afternoon.  

During remarks at a fake White House set in the Eisenhower Office Building Thursday, Biden admitted three objects he ordered the military to shoot down were not a threat and likely owned by private companies -- unlike the Chinese spy balloon he allowed to enter U.S. airspace and traverse the entire country while surveilling sensitive nuclear sites. 

The White House continues to argue debris from the objects they allegedly shot down has not been recovered due to "weather." 

"Because of the weather -- because of the weather condition, it has been very difficult to get the debris," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. "So, we just don't have much to share there." 


