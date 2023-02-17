'No Apologies': White House Doubles Down on Trigger Happy Biden

After President Joe Biden ordered the U.S. military to use $400,000 missiles to shoot down aerial hobby and weather balloons last weekend, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby again justified the decisions during a briefing with reporters Friday afternoon.

REPORTER: Biden allowed "the Chinese balloon to do what it did, and then went trigger happy on a bunch of kites and balloons!"



KIRBY: "No apologies here." pic.twitter.com/b1JtB0ZrG6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 17, 2023

During remarks at a fake White House set in the Eisenhower Office Building Thursday, Biden admitted three objects he ordered the military to shoot down were not a threat and likely owned by private companies -- unlike the Chinese spy balloon he allowed to enter U.S. airspace and traverse the entire country while surveilling sensitive nuclear sites.

Biden admits he sent the military to shoot down objects that were most likely weather balloons. pic.twitter.com/KMin2zaPDX — Media Research Center (@theMRC) February 16, 2023

The White House continues to argue debris from the objects they allegedly shot down has not been recovered due to "weather."

"Because of the weather -- because of the weather condition, it has been very difficult to get the debris," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. "So, we just don't have much to share there."

KJP: The government has been unable to salvage unidentified object debris "because of the weather, because it is February..." pic.twitter.com/msVEFSGlxF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 16, 2023



