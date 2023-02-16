Adam Schiff Vows to Expand the Supreme Court

Scorned former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff is classifying President Donald Trump's constitutionally bound replacement of retiring and deceased Supreme Court Justices as "stacking" the bench and is vowing to expand the Supreme Court to favor Democrats.

"We have two justices who don't belong on the Court...McConnell and Trump have stacked the Court. It ought to be unstacked and that's not going to happen in the next half century if we don't expand the Court," Schiff said during a recent podcast interview. "

The comments come just weeks after Schiff announced a run for U.S. Senate against Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein. Feinstein officially announced her retirement on Tuesday, but Schiff launched his challenge for her seat well before then.

Meanwhile back in Washington D.C., House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is standing by his decision to remove Congressman Schiff from the Intelligence Committee.

Speaker McCarthy goes OFF on Adam Schiff in front of reporters:



“No! He does NOT have a right to sit on that [Intelligence Committee]!”



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/sczuh6yjJx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 25, 2023







