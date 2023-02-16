Biden Admits Ordering Missiles to Take Out 'Objects' That Were Likely Weather Balloons
Major CEO Makes a 'Bold' and 'Early' Call About Who Will Win the...
Jim Jordan Wants to Know Why the FBI Was Targeting Catholics
Congressional Budget Office Issues Dire Economic Projections
How a Catalytic Converter Thief Met the Wheels of Justice
'Civil War'? Former MSNBC Host Spews Insanity on How to Reduce Gun Violence
So, It Looks Like N95 Masks Did Nothing to Stop the Spread of...
Georgia Grand Jury Recommends Perjury Charges for Trump Probe Witnesses
Mayor of East Palestine Reveals When the Biden White House Finally Reached Out...
Democrats Forcing Teachers to Lie
Things Got Awkward on Set When Don Lemon Said This About Nikki Haley
Encounters of Chinese Nationals at the Southern Border Skyrocketed in 2022
Will Africa Be Blessed or Cursed?
Prominent Doctor: Let's Face It, the CDC Is the Anti-Vax Movement's Top Recruiter...
Tipsheet

Adam Schiff Vows to Expand the Supreme Court

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 16, 2023 12:00 PM
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

Scorned former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff is classifying President Donald Trump's constitutionally bound replacement of retiring and deceased Supreme Court Justices as "stacking" the bench and is vowing to expand the Supreme Court to favor Democrats. 

"We have two justices who don't belong on the Court...McConnell and Trump have stacked the Court. It ought to be unstacked and that's not going to happen in the next half century if we don't expand the Court," Schiff said during a recent podcast interview. "

The comments come just weeks after Schiff announced a run for U.S. Senate against Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein. Feinstein officially announced her retirement on Tuesday, but Schiff launched his challenge for her seat well before then.

Meanwhile back in Washington D.C., House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is standing by his decision to remove Congressman Schiff from the Intelligence Committee.



Tags: SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

No to Nikki Harris Kurt Schlichter
Congressional Budget Office Issues Dire Economic Projections Spencer Brown
Major CEO Makes a 'Bold' and 'Early' Call About Who Will Win the White House Katie Pavlich
Destroying Meritocracy Is Deadly Victor Davis Hanson
'Civil War'? Former MSNBC Host Spews Insanity on How to Reduce Gun Violence Matt Vespa
Magical Thinking at the New York Times Ann Coulter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
No to Nikki Harris Kurt Schlichter