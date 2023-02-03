'Second Incident' With Chinese Spy Balloon Could Be a False Alarm
Tipsheet

'Shoot Down the Balloon!' Outrage Grows As Chinese Spy Operation Continues to Float

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 03, 2023 12:15 PM

A Chinese spy balloon, which Beijing claimed Friday morning is simply a "civilian airship" that blew off course, is still floating in U.S. airspace over Montana after it was discovered Thursday. 

Reportedly the Pentagon advised against shooting the thing down, arguing debris from an explosion could cause problems or injuries on the ground. 

But nearly 24-hours after the discover of the ballon, calls are growing to get the thing out of the sky. 

Meanwhile, Biden refused to answer questions about the situation Friday morning.

