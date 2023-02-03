'Shoot Down the Balloon!' Outrage Grows As Chinese Spy Operation Continues to Float

A Chinese spy balloon, which Beijing claimed Friday morning is simply a "civilian airship" that blew off course, is still floating in U.S. airspace over Montana after it was discovered Thursday.

As GOP lawmakers demand answers + action from the Biden admin, China claimed a balloon over the U.S. is just a "civilian airship" that's very conveniently floating over an ICBM site — a key first strike target for anyone wanting to neuter U.S. response.https://t.co/EcoGrdgx8l — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) February 3, 2023

Reportedly the Pentagon advised against shooting the thing down, arguing debris from an explosion could cause problems or injuries on the ground.

But nearly 24-hours after the discover of the ballon, calls are growing to get the thing out of the sky.

Shoot down the balloon. Cancel Blinken’s trip. Hold China accountable.



Biden is letting China walk all over us. It’s time to make America strong again. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 3, 2023

Secretary Blinken should cancel his trip to China.



And President Biden must answer why he has not secured U.S. airspace.https://t.co/PqwFLCpVhN — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) February 2, 2023

The United States spends roughly $800 Billion on national defense each year.



Someone please explain how a “Chinese Spy Balloon” was able to float into our airspace without early detection or interception by any branch of our military..



And why hasn’t it been shot down yet?.. pic.twitter.com/ahg3lrpG0w — Conspiralink (@conspiralink) February 3, 2023

I know I was just named to the Senate Armed Services Committee yesterday but I’m going to go out on a limb and say we shouldn’t have a Chinese spy balloon floating over the United States of America.



Take it down. — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) February 3, 2023

So we can give lethal weaponry to Ukraine but we can’t shoot down a balloon over Montana?



Joe Biden is so weak. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 3, 2023

Biden should shoot down the Chinese spy balloon immediately.



President Trump would have never tolerated this.



President Trump would have never tolerated many things happening to America. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 2, 2023

Meanwhile, Biden refused to answer questions about the situation Friday morning.