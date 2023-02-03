Biden Heads to a DNC Fundraiser as Chinese Balloon Prowls American Skies

As Spencer has thoroughly covered, the Pentagon announced Friday afternoon a Chinese spy balloon will continue to stay afloat in the United States for the "next fews days" after being discovered surveilling U.S. nuclear silos in Montana on Thursday.

The Pentagon said the Chinese spy balloon "changed course" but refused to give its location or say if China is still controlling it.



China violated U.S. airspace and international law and Biden's plan is to watch China continue to violate our sovereignty.https://t.co/8w5vj1HNwi — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) February 3, 2023

I can confirm the Chinese spy ballon is over NE KS. My staff is in contact with law enforcement officials.



I condemn any attempts the Chinese make to spy on Americans. President Biden must protect the sovereignty of the U.S. whether it’s our airspace or the southern border. — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) February 3, 2023

Friday morning President Joe Biden refused to answer questions about the ongoing national security breach at the White House, saying he would only discuss new economic numbers published earlier in the day.

BIDEN: "I'm not gonna answer any questions about anything else..." pic.twitter.com/v7RO8q2xcY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 3, 2023

Now, as defense officials admit the Chinese balloon was not simply a "civilian airship" that blew off course, but rather a surveillance tool purposely sent by the Chinese Community Party, President Biden is headed to a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in Philadelphia.

"In the evening, the President and the Vice President will participate in a reception for the Democratic National Committee," the White House press official details. "Later, the President and the Vice President will deliver remarks at the Democratic National Committee Winter Meeting."

After the fundraiser, Biden will spend the weekend at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.