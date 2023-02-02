Tlaib, AOC Meltdown After Ilhan Omar Loses Her Committee Assignment
Tipsheet

John Kerry Is the Latest Biden Official Facing Investigation

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 02, 2023 4:30 PM
DENNIS COOK

Former Secretary of State and current Biden Climate Czar John Kerry is under investigation by the House Oversight Committee for allegedly engaging in secret negotiations with the Chinese Communist Party. 

"The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating your role in the Biden Administration and the nature of your negotiations with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). In the 117th Congress, we requested information from you regarding your position as special presidential envoy for climate (SPEC)—a cabinet-level position that does not require Senate confirmation despite your apparent ability to bind the United States to international agreements1—and SPEC employees’ ties to outside organizations," House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer wrote in a letter to Kerry Thursday. "To date, you have failed to respond to any of our requests. Yet, you continue to engage in activities that could undermine our economic health, skirt congressional authority, and threaten foreign policy under the guise of climate advocacy. The Committee requests documents and information to understand your role and provide necessary transparency over the SPEC and its activities."

"You have also continued to downplay the CCP’s human rights violations and its antagonism against the U.S. while promoting climate negotiations that the CCP does not even appear interested in entering," the letter continues. "As a member of the President’s cabinet, you should be representing the United States’ interests. Your statements, however, consistently show disregard for American national security and taxpayer dollars." 

Comer is asking Kerry to respond to Committee requests by February 16, 2023 after he ignored a January 20th deadline. 

Kerry came under fire during the Trump administration for secretly negotiating with the Iranian regime. 


