Tipsheet

White House Counsel Spox Uses Careful Language to Describe What Was Found at Biden's Beach House

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 01, 2023 3:15 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Speaking to reporters at the White House Wednesday afternoon, White House Counsel Spokesperson Ian Sams said an FBI search of President Joe Biden's Rehoboth beach house on Wednesday morning did not turn up "any documents with classified markings." Notes taken during classified meetings, which often do not have classified markings, are still considered classified information.

"You saw in the statement that was released by the President's personal attorney, for example, that no documents with classified markings were found in Rehoboth todayl," Sams said. 

The FBI has conducted searches of Biden's unsecured Penn Biden Center office in Washington D.C., his Wilmington home and his Rehoboth beach house. No word on whether the FBI plans to search the University of Delaware, where Biden stored a number of documents from his time in the U.S. Senate. 

Sams then refused to detail how many classified documents have been found after the search of multiple locations.

When asked if other locations have been or will be searched, Sams left the door open. 

White House Press Secretary Karine stated in January the searches of Biden's properties were "complete." 

