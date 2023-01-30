States Sue to Stop Biden's Assault on Retirement Savings
With Acquittal, Americans Respond to Despicable FBI Raid on Pro-Life Father

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 30, 2023 5:30 PM
As Madeline reported, pro-life father Mark Houck was acquitted Monday of federal charges filed by the Department of Justice -- alleging he violated the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE). 

In September, even after local authorities declined to file charges, dozens of armed FBI agents raided Houck's home with his children present. 

The response to his acquittal has been swift, with pro-life activists pointing out the despicable intimidation imposed on his family by the Department of Justice. 

The unjust process, is of course, the point. 


