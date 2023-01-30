With Acquittal, Americans Respond to Despicable FBI Raid on Pro-Life Father

As Madeline reported, pro-life father Mark Houck was acquitted Monday of federal charges filed by the Department of Justice -- alleging he violated the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE).

In September, even after local authorities declined to file charges, dozens of armed FBI agents raided Houck's home with his children present.

The response to his acquittal has been swift, with pro-life activists pointing out the despicable intimidation imposed on his family by the Department of Justice.

GREAT NEWS:



Pro-life father and sidewalk advocate Mark Houck has been found NOT GUILTY of violating the FACE Act.



Last October he was raided at gunpoint by the Biden FBI in front of his 7 children & faced up to 11 years in prison. https://t.co/ezgDyUOe8B — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) January 30, 2023

Mark Houck thanks pro-life people for their support after a jury finds him not guilty. h/t @revmahoneyhttps://t.co/L1sGqjZE2h pic.twitter.com/2QjRqKVWr8 — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) January 30, 2023

#MarkHouck is a HERO! 🤩👏 A unanimous jury declared that pro-life hero Mark Houck is NOT GUILTY on all counts after the Department of Justice sent the FBI to raid his home. RT if you stand with the Houck family 💪 pic.twitter.com/HFZ9ZDdd5h — CatholicVote.org (@CatholicVote) January 30, 2023

The unjust process, is of course, the point.

Some folks might mistakenly interpret this as an embarrassing loss for the politicized DOJ, but that would be ignoring their modus operandi, which is to punish people by putting them and their families through this process. In any case, congrats to Mr. Houck for prevailing. https://t.co/k9v7uNp8hs — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 30, 2023

🚨BREAKING: Mark Houck, a pro-life activist whose home was raided by the FBI, has been found not guilty.



⁰Dig into @HvonSpakovsky and @cullystimson’s analysis of how the DOJ twisted justice in an attempt to make an example of Houck: ⁰https://t.co/KujXfBT9Gb — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) January 30, 2023



