White House Reporters Aren't Buying What Biden is Selling on GarageGate

Speaking to reporters at the White House Thursday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declared the search of mishandled classified documents at President Joe Biden's private office (which he used as the former vice president) and personal residences "over." She did not say what prompted the search.

The declaration came hours after White House Counsel confirmed classified information had been found in Biden's personal garage in Wilmington, Delaware. Jean-Pierre repeatedly claimed Biden "didn't know" what was in the documents.

KJP: "We take this very seriously. The president takes this very seriously. He was not aware that the records were there. He does not know what is in the documents. Again, classified information, classified documents he takes very seriously." pic.twitter.com/32FnDTWngx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 12, 2023

Unlike the White House, a visitor log is not kept at the Wilmington residence. This is still administration policy despite President Biden spending a significant portion of his time there. Hunter Biden, the President's son, had regular access to the garage and declared the Wilmington home was his in 2018.

KJP did NOT like this question...



DOOCY: "When will the White House release a log of visitors to the Wilmington house?" pic.twitter.com/14CKThpKqV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 12, 2023

In rare fashion, a number of White House reporters continually pressed Jean-Pierre on the issue -- pushing her to the point of frustration.

KJP is getting VERY frustrated...



"There has not been a limit of transparency!" pic.twitter.com/5e2Yu4IekQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 12, 2023

The White House and President Biden have known about the classified information since November 2, 2022, yet didn't disclose the findings to the public.

"Do you acknowledge that the fact that the White House did not reveal this to the public, despite the fact that you've known about it for months, undercuts the President's promise of being transparent..."



KJP: "They were transparent..." pic.twitter.com/n7byksAxiH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 12, 2023

The White House is grappling with the legality of Biden's possession of classified documents after he left the vice presidency.

.@PhilipWegmann: "Is it the position of the White House that, legally, the president could have just held onto these?" pic.twitter.com/HY36Y6NsZP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 12, 2023