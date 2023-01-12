White House Reporters Aren't Buying What Biden is Selling on GarageGate

Speaking to reporters at the White House Thursday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declared the search of mishandled classified documents at President Joe Biden's private office (which he used as the former vice president) and personal residences "over." She did not say what prompted the search.
The declaration came hours after White House Counsel confirmed classified information had been found in Biden's personal garage in Wilmington, Delaware. Jean-Pierre repeatedly claimed Biden "didn't know" what was in the documents.
KJP: "We take this very seriously. The president takes this very seriously. He was not aware that the records were there. He does not know what is in the documents. Again, classified information, classified documents he takes very seriously." pic.twitter.com/32FnDTWngx— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 12, 2023
Unlike the White House, a visitor log is not kept at the Wilmington residence. This is still administration policy despite President Biden spending a significant portion of his time there. Hunter Biden, the President's son, had regular access to the garage and declared the Wilmington home was his in 2018.
KJP did NOT like this question...— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 12, 2023
DOOCY: "When will the White House release a log of visitors to the Wilmington house?" pic.twitter.com/14CKThpKqV
In rare fashion, a number of White House reporters continually pressed Jean-Pierre on the issue -- pushing her to the point of frustration.
KJP is getting VERY frustrated...— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 12, 2023
"There has not been a limit of transparency!" pic.twitter.com/5e2Yu4IekQ
The White House and President Biden have known about the classified information since November 2, 2022, yet didn't disclose the findings to the public.
"Do you acknowledge that the fact that the White House did not reveal this to the public, despite the fact that you've known about it for months, undercuts the President's promise of being transparent..."— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 12, 2023
KJP: "They were transparent..." pic.twitter.com/n7byksAxiH
The White House is grappling with the legality of Biden's possession of classified documents after he left the vice presidency.
.@PhilipWegmann: "Is it the position of the White House that, legally, the president could have just held onto these?" pic.twitter.com/HY36Y6NsZP— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 12, 2023
REPORTER: "How can you say this was transparent when you've sat on this information for more than two months?"— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 12, 2023
KJP completely ignores the question. pic.twitter.com/wf5hNBUiJF
