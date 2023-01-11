The Simple Reason Why an LA City Council Member Felt His Life Was...
Tipsheet

Biden Talked to Buttigieg About the FAA Grounding. Here's What He Said.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 11, 2023 9:20 AM
Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP

President Joe Biden told reporters from the White House Wednesday morning that he "doesn't know" whether the abrupt FAA grounding of all flights in the United States was in response to a cyber attack. He provided little information after a discussion with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. 

"I just spoke with [Transportation Secretary] Buttigieg. They don't know what the cause is. But I was on the phone with him," Biden said on the South Lawn. "I told them to report directly to me when they find out. Aircraft can still land safely, just not take off right now. They don't know what the cause of it is, they expect in a couple of hours they'll have a good sense of what caused it and will respond at that time."

The unusual grounding of all flights by the FAA hasn't happened since September 11, 2001. 

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre is also saying there is "no evidence" of an an attack. 

As of 9:00 a.m. eastern time, flights have resumed. 

