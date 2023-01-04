BREAKING: Biden Says He 'Intends' to Visit the Border

During an infrastructure event in Kentucky Wednesday, President Joe Biden confirmed to reporters he "intends" to visit the U.S.-Mexico border ahead of a trip to Mexico City next week.
"That’s my intention, we’re working out the details now," Biden said.
President Joe Biden has never visited the southern border, despite being a politician in Washington D.C. and on Capitol Hill for nearly 50 years.
For two years Democrats, Biden and his administration have adamantly rejected calls for a visit. In fact, three weeks ago Biden said he had "better things to do."
REPORTER: "Should Americans be supportive or concerned with the end of Title 42...?"— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 15, 2022
KJP: "The president has done the work to deal with what we're seeing at the border since day one." pic.twitter.com/IJLYiiR5ya
REPORTER: "Do you think the president should go visit the border himself?"— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 7, 2022
Rep. Jayapal: "I think the president knows what's happening at the border."
"But do you think there's value to the president going?"
"I think there's value to the president going everywhere." pic.twitter.com/HxrzS3f0K4
The visit will come as Biden's self-inflicted illegal immigration crisis continues to hit new records.
BREAKING: CBP sources tell FOX News:— Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) December 29, 2022
In the past 90 days, FYTD23 - 617,250 total migrant encounters w 186,573 expelled under T42 - leaving the majority 430,677 released
Highest sector:
El Paso - 159,186 encounters
FYTD23 total “Gotaways” - 240,340 - or 2,670/day@FoxNews
