Dan Crenshaw Latest Insult Towards McCarthy Holdouts Has Got People Fired Up
2023’s First List of Openly Gay Transgender Non-white Accomplishments!
Déjà Vu: Kevin McCarthy Loses on Sixth Ballot in Two Days
'Racist' Cori Bush: Byron Donalds 'Is a Prop' Who Supports 'Perpetuating White Supremacy'
Mayorkas: CBP Is 'Managing' the High Number of Illegal Crossings
BREAKING: Biden Says He 'Intends' to Visit the Border
China Vows 'Countermeasures' Against Countries Requiring COVID Test From Its Travelers
Attorney General Jason Miyares Answers Gov. Glenn Youngkin's Call to Investigate Thomas Je...
‘Non-Binary’ Founder of Indigenous Artists’ Collective Accused of Faking Native American H...
Boebert Says Shocking Thing She Thinks Trump Needs to Do in Speakers' Race
The Narrative About Clarence Thomas and J6 Went Down in Flames
Eric Adams Blames His Woes on Bill de Blasio's Tenure as NYC's Mayor
Kevin McCarthy Fails on Fourth and Fifth Ballots in Quest to Become Speaker
Team DeSantis Offers Advice to New Transplants Arriving in Florida From Blue States
Trump Delivered a Message to Anti-McCarthy Rebels, but They Know What He Meant
Tipsheet

BREAKING: Biden Says He 'Intends' to Visit the Border

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 04, 2023 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

During an infrastructure event in Kentucky Wednesday, President Joe Biden confirmed to reporters he "intends" to visit the U.S.-Mexico border ahead of a trip to Mexico City next week. 

"That’s my intention, we’re working out the details now," Biden said. 

President Joe Biden has never visited the southern border, despite being a politician in Washington D.C. and on Capitol Hill for nearly 50 years. 

For two years Democrats, Biden and his administration have adamantly rejected calls for a visit. In fact, three weeks ago Biden said he had "better things to do." 

The visit will come as Biden's self-inflicted illegal immigration crisis continues to hit new records. 

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Boebert Says Shocking Thing She Thinks Trump Needs to Do in Speakers' Race Katie Pavlich
Déjà Vu: Kevin McCarthy Loses on Sixth Ballot in Two Days Spencer Brown
First Catholic President in 60 Years Told Not Attend Late Pope's Funeral...Is This Why? Spencer Brown
Trump Delivered a Message to Anti-McCarthy Rebels, but They Know What He Meant Matt Vespa
The Narrative About Clarence Thomas and J6 Went Down in Flames Katie Pavlich
Kevin McCarthy Fails on Fourth and Fifth Ballots in Quest to Become Speaker Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Boebert Says Shocking Thing She Thinks Trump Needs to Do in Speakers' Race Katie Pavlich