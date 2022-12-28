Elon Musk Hammers Another Fauci Conflict of Interest

CDC Issues New Requirements for Travelers From China
Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 28, 2022 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Twitter CEO Elon Musk is hammering Dr. Anthony Fauci for yet another major conflict of interest he failed to disclose to the American public. 

According to the NIH website, Christine Grady is the Chief of the Department of Bioethics for the Section on Human Subjects Research. 

Dr. Christine Grady's contributions are both conceptual and empirical and are primarily in the ethics of clinical research, including informed consent, vulnerability, study design, recruitment, and international research ethics, as well as ethical issues faced by nurses and other health care providers.

Dr. Grady is a nurse-bioethicist and a senior investigator who currently serves as the Chief of the Department of Bioethics.

Dr. Grady has published widely in the biomedical and bioethics literature and authored or edited several books, including The Oxford Textbook of Clinical Research Ethics.

She served from 2010-2017 as a Commissioner on the President's Commission for the Study of Bioethical Issues. Her work is known internationally, and she has lectured widely on ethical issues in clinical research and clinical care, HIV disease, and nursing. She is an elected fellow of the Hastings Center and of the American Academy of Nursing, a senior research fellow at the Kennedy Institute of Ethics and an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine, and is the recipient of multiple awards.

She holds a BS in nursing and biology from Georgetown University, a MSN. in community health nursing from Boston College, and a PhD in philosophy from Georgetown University.

Government watchdog Judicial Watch has filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit to obtain information about Grady's work and her potential involvement in censorship of pandemic information contrary to Fauci's narrative. 

"Judicial Watch announced today that it has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for the emails of National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) chief of the Clinical Center’s Department of Bioethics Christine Grady referencing the COVID-19 vaccine and antibody enhancement," Judicial Watch states. "The FOIA lawsuit also seeks all emails sent between Grady and Fauci. The lawsuit was filed after NIH responded to Judicial Watch’s September 9, 2021, FOIA request on October 6, 2021, by stating that it had recently processed a similar third-party FOIA request and asking if Judicial Watch would limit its request to mirror the third-party’s request. Judicial Watch denied this request."


