Additional Power Plants Have Been Sabotaged

Over the Christmas weekend four different power plants in Washington state were sabotaged, cutting power for thousands of residents in frigid winter temperatures.

"The search continued Monday for vandals who targeted four power substations on Christmas Day in Pierce County, Washington, setting fire to at least one of the facilities and knocking out power to more than 14,000 utility customers, authorities said,"ABC News reports. "Two of the break-ins were at Tacoma Public Utilities substations and two others were at a Puget Sound Energy station, according to the sheriff's office in Pierce County, which encompasses Tacoma. No arrests have been announced."

NEW POWER STATION ATTACKS: Authorities in Washington state say at least three more substations have been attacked. It’s the latest in a string of attacks highlighting the vulnerability of the nation’s power grid. ABC’s Derricke Dennis reports. pic.twitter.com/4mfTB1r5Xj — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) December 26, 2022

The vandalism comes after a power plant in North Carolina was compromised at the beginning of the month, leaving people in the area without power for weeks.

"The person who orchestrated the shooting on North Carolina power stations, leaving nearly an entire county without electricity for a second straight day, 'knew exactly' how to disable the stations, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Monday," Fox Business reported earlier this month. "North Carolina Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper warned of a "new level of threat" posed by Saturday's gunfire and pushed for the hardening of critical infrastructure. 'Protecting critical infrastructure like our power system must be a top priority,' Cooper said in a press briefing on Monday. 'These kinds of things cannot happen.'"

This type of violence and sabotage will not be tolerated in North Carolina.https://t.co/HtRc9QPglz — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) December 6, 2022

Attacks have also occurred in Oregon and South Carolina.



