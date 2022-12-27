Karine Jean-Pierre's Biggest Briefing Blunders of 2022
These 'Momentous Shifts' in 2022 Show America's Malaise
'Cancel Your Trip': Biden Slammed for Sunny St. Croix Vacation As New York...
Biden Heads for Another Vacation as Title 42 Disaster Looms
Additional Power Plants Have Been Sabotaged
Professor Sues TikTok Influencer for Accusing Her of University of Idaho Killings
Rep.-Elect George Santos Admits to Fabricating Work and Education Experience
These Two Countries Just Made It Easier for Residents to Legally Change...
If LA Is Fudging the Numbers of Homeless People in the City, You...
The Cake Recipe That Could Have Canceled Food Network
Idiot Leftist Of The Year: The ‘Winner’
A Gift of Grief
Bad Political Theater
Republicans Should Just Say No to Any Budget That Funds 87,000 New IRS...
Leftists Defend Those Who Won't Allow Conservative Parents to See Them or Their...
Tipsheet

Additional Power Plants Have Been Sabotaged

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 27, 2022 11:00 AM
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Over the Christmas weekend four different power plants in Washington state were sabotaged, cutting power for thousands of residents in frigid winter temperatures. 

"The search continued Monday for vandals who targeted four power substations on Christmas Day in Pierce County, Washington, setting fire to at least one of the facilities and knocking out power to more than 14,000 utility customers, authorities said,"ABC News reports. "Two of the break-ins were at Tacoma Public Utilities substations and two others were at a Puget Sound Energy station, according to the sheriff's office in Pierce County, which encompasses Tacoma. No arrests have been announced."

The vandalism comes after a power plant in North Carolina was compromised at the beginning of the month, leaving people in the area without power for weeks. 

"The person who orchestrated the shooting on North Carolina power stations, leaving nearly an entire county without electricity for a second straight day, 'knew exactly' how to disable the stations, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Monday," Fox Business reported earlier this month. "North Carolina Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper warned of a "new level of threat" posed by Saturday's gunfire and pushed for the hardening of critical infrastructure. 'Protecting critical infrastructure like our power system must be a top priority,' Cooper said in a press briefing on Monday. 'These kinds of things cannot happen.'"

Attacks have also occurred in Oregon and South Carolina. 


Tags: ENERGY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did the Twitter Files Just Reveal an Impeachable Offense for Biden? Katie Pavlich
The Dismissal of Kari Lake’s Election Lawsuit Shows Voter Disenfranchisement No Longer Matters Rachel Alexander
Idiot Leftist Of The Year: The ‘Winner’ Derek Hunter
Leftists Defend Those Who Won't Allow Conservative Parents to See Them or Their Grandchildren Dennis Prager
How to Make Republicans and Others Ditch Ukraine Kurt Schlichter
'Cancel Your Trip': Biden Slammed for Sunny St. Croix Vacation As New York Death Toll Climbs Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Did the Twitter Files Just Reveal an Impeachable Offense for Biden? Katie Pavlich