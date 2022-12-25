Census Data Show the State That Experienced the Biggest Population Decline in 2022
Tipsheet

DHS Attempts Damage Control As Illegal Immigrants Freeze

Katie Pavlich
December 25, 2022
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement late Saturday night, on Christmas Eve, attempting to do damage control as the crisis at the border continues to rage out of control. The statement also comes as President Biden fights to have Title 42, a pandemic era policy that curbed illegal immigration, repealed. 

"The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) continues to fully enforce our immigration and public health laws at the border. Individuals and families attempting to enter without authorization are being expelled, as required by court order under the Title 42 public health authority, or placed into removal proceedings. As temperatures remain dangerously low all along the border, no one should put their lives in the hands of smugglers, or risk life and limb attempting to cross only to be returned," the statement reads. 

"Regardless of nationality, anyone attempting to enter without authorization is subject to expulsion under Title 42. Those who cannot be expelled pursuant to Title 42 may be placed in expedited removal and anyone ordered removed subject to a bar on entry for 5 years under Title 8," the statement continues. "Venezuelans attempting to enter the United States between ports of entry also continue to be returned to Mexico, and will be barred from the Venezuela Migration Enforcement Process announced in October." 

The statement comes as freezing temperatures descend on a number of border towns where illegal immigrants are camped out in the streets as a result of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and President Joe Biden's open border policies. 

