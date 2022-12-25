Crenshaw Blasts 'Lame Excuse' For Voting Against $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Package

Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw is detailing why he voted against the $1.7 trillion omnibus package on Friday, paving the way for President Joe Biden's signature after the monster legislation was passed in the U.S. Senate. He's also calling claims lawmakers didn't have enough time to read the legislation an "excuse" for voting against it, arguing there are much better reasons why the bill should have been opposed.

Staff within each office and within committees are pouring over the changes to give members a clear picture of what’s in it.



Pretty quickly, one can assess whether there’s too many negative aspects of a bill to vote yes. That’s a threshold we consider for every vote. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) December 24, 2022

It’s hard to justify an increase in non-defense spending after these same agencies have received trillions in spending since Biden took office, within the “American Rescue Plan,” the infrastructure bill, or the Inflation Reduction Act. pic.twitter.com/PEPDk08uUj — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) December 24, 2022

There’s plenty more bad things, which you’ve probably already seen all over social media. This should not have passed. The Senate should have blocked it and allowed a GOP House a chance to do better in January. pic.twitter.com/UrM18ryIZS — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) December 24, 2022

Meanwhile House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is hoping to become House Speaker when Republicand take control of Congress on January 3, 2023, blasted the legislation from the floor on Friday before its passage. McCarthy also lambasted the absence of lawmakers who voted by proxy, a pandemic policy implemented and currently continued by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In 11 days, the new @HouseGOP majority will change the direction of our country.



We will also return the House back to a functioning constitutional body by repealing proxy voting once and for all. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 23, 2022