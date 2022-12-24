Nancy Pelosi Wishes A Happy Holiday To A Group That Doesn't Exist
Stanford Professor Pushes Back on University's New Forbidden Term
DeSantis Delivers Another Blow to Teachers Unions
Another Key Voting Bloc Is Fleeing the Democratic Party
PETA Says Deer Hunters Rank on Santa’s 'Naughty' List
Rebuilding Jefferson’s Wall of Separation
As Tehran’s Crackdowns Fail, Regime Change in Iran Appears Increasingly Inevitable
ESG’s Perverse, Narrowly Focused Ethics
‘Harmful’ Americans ‘Stuck on Stupid’
‘In the Name of God, Go!’
Ukraine Is America’s Latest Stalemate War
CBP Drops November's Border Crisis Numbers Just Before Christmas
Kamala Harris Complains the Media Isn't Covering Her 'Fairly'
Trump Responds to Jan. 6 Report In Scathing Video Addressed to Democrats
Chinese-Owned TikTok Admits It Spied On American Journalists
Tipsheet

DeSantis Delivers Another Blow to Teachers Unions

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 24, 2022 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is taking on the teachers unions by asking the legislature to eliminate automatic union dues reductions from educator paychecks. 

"Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida promised Monday to sign a bill into law that would increase teacher pay by a record amount — but he also wants to clamp down on teachers' unions. The plan DeSantis outlined at a school board retreat in Orlando would have teachers send a check to their unions every month rather than automatically deduct the dues from their paychecks," Business Insider reports. "DeSantis' plan would create a new hurdle for organized labor in Florida, whose "Right to Work" status is already enshrined in the state constitution. Under current law, Florida workers can opt out of joining a union, which in turn restricts unions from collecting dues from employees who benefit from negotiated worker protections."

In addition, DeSantis is touting Florida as a state respectful of parental rights in education. 

Tags: TEACHERS UNIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Another Key Voting Bloc Is Fleeing the Democratic Party Matt Vespa
Stanford Professor Pushes Back on University's New Forbidden Term Katie Pavlich
CBS News' Story About a Family Tragedy Highlighted Something Peculiar About the Children Matt Vespa
WSJ Editors: Guess What We Found in the $1.7T Omnibus Bill? Guy Benson
‘In the Name of God, Go!’ Mark Lewis
Here's the Lone Democrat Who Voted Against the $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Another Key Voting Bloc Is Fleeing the Democratic Party Matt Vespa