Tipsheet

It's On: House Investigation Into Twitter Files Has Been Launched

Katie Pavlich
December 23, 2022
Michaels Reynolds/Pool via AP

Incoming House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Mike Johnson have announced the official launch of an investigation into FBI censorship revealed in the "Twitter files." 

"We are investigating politicization and abuses at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as well as Big Tech's censorship of conservatives online. Newly released information shows the FBI has coordinated extensively with Twitter to censor or otherwise affect content on Twitter's platform. These documents show that the FBI maintained this relationship with Twitter apart from any particularized need for a specific investigation, but as a permanent and ongoing surveillance operation. These revelations sadly reinforce our deep concerns about the FBI's misconduct and its hostility to the First Amendment," a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray states. 

"From disclosed Twitter documents and publicly available information, it is clear the FBI worked extensively with Twitter to advance censorship of certain speech on Twitter's platform. Twitter’s internal documents reflect a 'cozy relationship' between the FBI and Twitter," the letter continues. "The FBI's close coordination with Big Tech threatens Americans' civil liberties."

Jordan and Johnson have requested Wray submit the following documentation for review by January 11, 2023. 

The names and titles of all FBI employees or contractors who may have communicated with any employee, contractor, agent, or representative of Twitter about content or users on Twitter’s platform.

All documents and communications between or among any FBI employees or contractors, and any employee, contractor, agent, or representative of Twitter. 

All documents and communications between or among employees or contractors of the FBI referring or relating to content moderation on Twitter's platform.

All documents and communications between or among employees or contractors of the FBI and employees or contractors of the other Executive Branch entities, including but not limited to the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Executive Office of the President, referring or relating to content moderation on Twitter's platform. 

A full and complete accounting of all money transferred by the FBI to Twitter and any other social media company since January 1, 2016, for purported law-enforcement purposes, including the dates, amounts, and specific reasons for each transfer.

Earlier this week the FBI called its collusion with Twitter ahead of the 2020 presidential election and censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story a "conspiracy theory."  



