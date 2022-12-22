The FBI's Response to the Twitter Files is Not Going Over Well

As Matt covered, the FBI responded to revelations from the Twitter files that the federal law enforcement agency worked with the social media platform to categorize Hunter Biden's laptop as "Russian disinformation" by hurling accusations about "conspiracy theorists."

"The correspondence between the FBI and Twitter show nothing more than examples of our traditional, longstanding and ongoing federal government and private sector engagements, which involve numerous companies over multiple sectors and industries. As evidenced in the correspondence the FBI provides critical information to the private sector in an effort to allow them to protect themselves and their customers," the FBI released in a statement Wednesday. "The men and women of the FBI work every day to protect the American public,” the statement concluded. “It is unfortunate that conspiracy theorists and others are feeding the American public misinformation with the sole purpose of attempting to discredit the agency."

That response isn't going over well, especially among First Amendment advocates with deep concerns about the government using private companies to censor information.

How are actual screenshots of FBI communications with Twitter employees asking them to censor people a “conspiracy theory?” pic.twitter.com/MoItGijTf1 — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) December 22, 2022

FBI calls Twitter Files "misinfo" but doesn't deny that it



- had Hunter Biden's laptop since Dec 2019



- told Twitter a hack-and-leak involving Hunter may occur in Oct 2020



- was spying on Giuliani when he gave a copy of laptop hard drive to NY Posthttps://t.co/Iq3EBm3IAC — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 22, 2022

Anyone who questions the FBI -- or finds it disturbing that they're "partnering" with Big Tech on what should and should not be permitted to be said on the internet -- is a hateful, crazy, unhinged anti-American conspiracy theorist, says the FBI.🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/RGX6nNYE7B — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 22, 2022

The only conspiracy theory here is the FBI’s statement. What interest do @elonmusk or @ShellenbergerMD have in wanting to “discredit the FBI”. And all they’re “feeding the American public” are verifiable facts.

You’d think the FBI would be better at gaslighting by now. pic.twitter.com/mHaqyifV1f — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) December 21, 2022

George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley is calling the FBI response "chilling."