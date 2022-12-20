Trump Reacts to J6 Committee's Criminal Referrals
What Mike Pence Doesn’t Want to Happen to Donald Trump
Court Halts Biden's Vaccine Mandate for Federal Contractors
Idiot Leftist Of The Year Nominee No. 4
I Only Have One Question About 2024...For Now
The Diluting of America
In the Beginning — Christmas
When You've Found Your Miracle, Help Others Find Theirs
Christmas Is About Sacrifice
Moving From a House Is More Than Leaving a Structure if You Have...
Why Many Conservatives Won't Be With Their Children or Grandchildren This Christmas
Transgender Inmate's Plea for Mercy Certainly Contains Interesting Details Not Helped By M...
KJP Repeats Biden Administration's Fear-Mongering, History-Altering Talking Point on Jan....
Rep. Ted Lieu REALLY Does Not Want People to Read the Twitter Files
CNN Chief Reveals What He's Found 'Stunning' Since Taking Over Network
Tipsheet

Court Halts Biden's Vaccine Mandate for Federal Contractors

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 20, 2022 6:00 AM
AP Photo/LM Otero

The United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit halted President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate Monday after a lawsuit from Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry. 

"We do not, and cannot, rule on the efficacy of any vaccine, the wisdom of the President’s action, or even whether or not this action would, in fact, increase economy and efficiency in federal contracting. Today, we are asked, where Congress has not authorized the issuance of this mandate, whether the President may nonetheless exercise this power. We hold that he may not," the ruling states

"As the Government’s brief makes clear, questions surrounding the vaccine and the pandemic generally are undoubtedly of “vast economic and political significance.” Id. Congress has not spoken clearly to authorize such a dramatic shift in the exercise of the President’s power under the Procurement Act. Nor are historical exercises of that power sufficient to demonstrate a long-standing understanding that the Procurement Act could be used in this way," the Court argued. "The President’s use of procurement regulations to reach through an employing contractor to force obligations on individual employees is truly unprecedented. As such, Executive Order 14042 is unlawful, and the Plaintiff States have consequently demonstrated a strong likelihood of success on the merits."

In September 2021, President Joe Biden issued an executive order mandating the COVID-19 vaccine, which is ineffective at preventing the spread of the disease, for federal contractors and government employees. He also issued a mandate through an executive order for private businesses. He justified the mandate by claiming large employers are subject to federal OSHA standards and regulations. 

In January 2022 the private sector OSHA mandate was rejected by the Supreme Court, but the mandate for government employees and federal contractors was upheld. 

Tags: MANDATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Mike Pence Doesn’t Want to Happen to Donald Trump Matt Vespa
Idiot Leftist Of The Year Nominee No. 4 Derek Hunter
Rep. Ted Lieu REALLY Does Not Want People to Read the Twitter Files Rebecca Downs
Why Many Conservatives Won't Be With Their Children or Grandchildren This Christmas Dennis Prager
The Pentagon’s Latest Leadership Failure Kurt Schlichter
Why Do Liberals Hate Trump So Much? Mark Lewis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
What Mike Pence Doesn’t Want to Happen to Donald Trump Matt Vespa