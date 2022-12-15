What Did Biden Just Say About Poor People 'Staying Too Long'?

Speaking during the U.S. Africa Leaders Summit in Washington D.C. Thursday, President Joe Biden made odd comments about "poor relatives" staying too long and "eating too much" while discussing potential visits to African countries.

BIDEN: “The poor come and they eat your food, stay longer than they should..." pic.twitter.com/fM4Tlpk1It — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 15, 2022

The comments come after the Biden administration pledged billions of additional American taxpayer dollars for a number of African countries. Biden argues the funding is needed to [allegedly] promote food security, space exploration, conservation, economic growth and more.

"At today’s U.S.-Africa Business Forum, President Biden announced over $15 billion in two-way trade and investment commitments, deals, and partnerships that advance key priorities, including sustainable energy, health systems, agribusiness, digital connectivity, infrastructure, and finance. Since January 2021, the Biden-Harris Administration has invested and plans to invest more than $1 billion in trade, investment, and economic development in Africa," the White House released in "fact sheet." "Departments and Agencies across the U.S. Government announced new initiatives and investments to promote two-way trade and investment."