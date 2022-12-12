Special Grand Jury Indicts Controversial Ex-VA School Superintendent on a Slew of Charges
Tipsheet

Elon Musk Pushes Back on the Left's Forced Pronoun Recognition

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 12, 2022 12:00 PM
Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP, File

Over the weekend Twitter CEO Elon Musk called for the prosecution of Dr. Anthony Fauci while making a play on the left's demands for preferred pronoun recognition. 

That tweet prompted criticism from NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, brother of Arizona Democratic Senator Mark Kelly. 

Musk responded, pushing back against the issuance of pronouns and expectation they should be accepted. 

As for Dr. Fauci, Musk is correct. For years Fauci has been heavily involved in the frankensteining of dangerous viruses through "research." In fact, he was known as the "godfather of gain-of-function" research and scientists feared confronting him would result in the stripping of funding for their own research projects. 

"I often talk to scientists who say the same thing, that say, ‘Listen, we really want to speak out about this, but we can’t do it. Why can’t we do it? Well, we get all of our funding from NIH, or NIAID… which is run by Dr. Fauci,'" he said on Kelly’s podcast. "And so we can’t say anything like ‘Oh, gain-of-function research might be dangerous, or it might have come from a lab, because we’re going to lose our careers, we’re going to lose our funding, we’re not going to be able to do the work.'"

"The head of the funding, the head of the entire field, really, is Anthony Fauci," he said. "He’s the godfather of gain-of-function research as we know it. That, again, just what I said right there, is too hot for TV because people don’t want to think about the fact that our hero of the pandemic… might also have been connected to this research, which might also have been connected to the outbreak."

Fauci has been confronted a number times about his potential involvement in the COVID-19 pandemic by Republican Senator Rand Paul. 


