Tipsheet

Youngkin Calls for Bulldozing of COVID Fines for Businesses

Katie Pavlich
December 07, 2022
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order Tuesday revoking fines implemented by former Democratic Governor Ralph Northam on businesses, non-profits and individuals for allegedly violating the state's arbitrary, economically damaging and ineffective pandemic rules. 

“I am today requiring a statewide review of COVID-19 related penalties imposed by the Northam administration. The fact that businesses are still dealing with COVID-19 related penalties and fines is infuriating. Livelihoods are on the line,” Governor Glenn Youngkin released in a statement. “In the previous administration, we saw our government shut down businesses, close our schools, and separate us from each other. While we can’t undo the damage done during the Northam administration, we are taking action going forward to end COVID-era draconian overreach.”

“I look forward to working with the General Assembly to address this, forgive COVID fines and fees and restore licenses that were unjustly suspended,” he continued. 

According to the order, Youngkin is requiring state agencies that issued fines to report an accounting to the Secretary of Finance by mid-January. The order requires details about "all fines, fees, interest imposed, and all other disciplinary actions imposed on all individuals, businesses, and non-profits, including any withdrawal, suspension, or cancellation of an individual’s license and/or certification resulting from violations of COVID-19 practices, guidelines, rules, or operating procedures and any state contracts that were not granted as a result of non-compliance with COVID-19 guidelines."

Exceptions to the reporting are being made for violations at medical centers, hospitals and nursing homes. 


COVID-19

