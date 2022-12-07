CBP Arrests Yet Another Child Sex Offender

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents recently arrested yet another child sex offender and fugitive while he attempted to re-enter the country.

"On December 1, 2022, 60-year-old Inocencio Hernandez, arrived from Mexico at the Hidalgo International Bridge and a CBP officer immediately secured him after discovering Hernandez was a possible match to an arrest warrant. Once in secondary, biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active arrest warrant from Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Hernandez has been wanted since May of 2013. He is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony in the State of Texas," CBP released in a statement.

Hernandez is a Mexican national and lawful permanent resident living in Donna, Texas. He was on the run for nearly a decade.

The arrest comes after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of hundreds of sex offenders, most of whom committed their heinous crimes against innocent children.

From Spencer's reporting in November:

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation caught more than 130 convicted sex offenders who were back in the United States illegally earlier this fall, showing again how the Biden administration's border crisis is endangering American families and failing to keep threat-posing individuals out of the country. Taking place from October 22 to November 4, the ICE operation rounded up 138 "unlawfully present noncitizens convicted of sex offenses" — that is, illegal immigrants who'd already committed sex crimes against Americans — many of whom already had orders for removal from the United States. The crimes for which they were convicted include child molestation, predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, continuous sexual abuse of a child, rape, promoting prostitution, and other offenses.



