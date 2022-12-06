Heritage Action Sounds the Alarm on Disastrous Amnesty Plan

Heritage Action is sounding the alarm over a reported bipartisan amnesty plan circulating on Capitol Hill and warning the scheme will make the current border crisis even worse.

"In the Senate, reports have emerged that Sen. Thom Tillis and Sen. Sinema have agreed on an ‘immigration reform’ framework that would grant amnesty to two million illegal aliens and add funding to speed up the processing of waves of asylum seekers flooding our southern border. This would be a virtual free pass to two million immigrants who have not been fully processed, and would only encourage millions more to rush the border and join the other so-called asylum seekers that have pushed across the border under the Biden administration’s control," Heritage Action Executive Director Jessica Anderson released in a statement, urging congressional conservatives to vote against the proposals. "Congress must not fall for the same, broken promises of ‘comprehensive immigration reform’ that all eventually end in the promise of amnesty and a green light to more illegal border crossings."

Anderson also slammed an immigration proposal in the House as a gift to the Chinese Communist Party.

"The House is gearing up to vote on the equally misguided lame-duck proposal, the EAGLE Act. This proposal would add insult to injury by increasing chain migration and creating new opportunities for our adversaries, like the CCP, to take advantage of our immigration system’s obvious shortcomings. Our laws should hold the CCP accountable for their espionage and intellectual property theft, not reward their bad behavior," Anderson continued.

With the lame duck session already underway, the time for proposals to be completed and negotiated is limited. The news of amnesty, as the border crisis rages, is not sitting well.

Greg is upset he’s been exposed as a lazy amnesty shill. We are currently in the middle of the largest ongoing epidemic of minor smuggling in history. There is nothing more reckless, dangerous or destructive you could do at this moment than amnesty illegals who arrived as minors. https://t.co/YuGSqEIPMU — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) December 6, 2022

This is open borders propaganda, not journalism. A mass amnesty in the middle of history’s worst border crisis — along with a blank check to continue endemic voluntary catch-and-release — will result in many millions more illegally across our border. Which of course is the point. https://t.co/u1pFkfcThw — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) December 5, 2022







