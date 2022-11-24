White House Puts Out Talking Points for Your Thanksgiving Dinner
Tipsheet

White House Puts Out Talking Points for Your Thanksgiving Dinner

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 24, 2022 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain is making sure your Thanksgiving dinner is chock full of arguments and politics. 

On Wednesday, just one day before Americans sat down at their tables with friends and loved ones, Klain tweeted a list of talking points detailing President Joe Biden's alleged accomplishments. 

The suggestion isn't going over well. 

Meanwhile, President Biden will spend the Thanksgiving holiday in Nantucket.

