White House Puts Out Talking Points for Your Thanksgiving Dinner

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain is making sure your Thanksgiving dinner is chock full of arguments and politics.

On Wednesday, just one day before Americans sat down at their tables with friends and loved ones, Klain tweeted a list of talking points detailing President Joe Biden's alleged accomplishments.

One last item for your Thanksgiving dinner: some talking points when "that Uncle" comes "at you" about @POTUS. pic.twitter.com/P9X0wDRRZK — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) November 23, 2022

The suggestion isn't going over well.

If somebody pulls this sheet out during Thanksgiving dinner, you are fully justified in catapulting them into the nearest body of water https://t.co/qz3AP2LAa3 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 23, 2022

Don’t sully our Thanksgiving celebrations with pre-made talking points that gaslight us about your boss’ reckless policies. https://t.co/VYnMSy3bQG — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) November 23, 2022

Still hilarious that they’re trying to take a victory lap for gas prices coming down since June… even though they’re still way up from when Biden took office



That’s like a baseball player batting .100 all year but telling people it’s actually 1000 after they got 2 hits in a row https://t.co/XiFiNv9zKY — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 23, 2022

Meanwhile, President Biden will spend the Thanksgiving holiday in Nantucket.

Joe, Hunter, and the rest of the Bidens have arrived in Nantucket for a weeklong vacation pic.twitter.com/RhmVEOhBL8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 23, 2022