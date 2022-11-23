Looks Like There's Much More Blame in AP's Botched 'Russian' Missile Story
Tipsheet

New Stats on COVID Deaths Debunk White House Narrative About the Vaccine

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 23, 2022 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

New data from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows the majority of people who died from COVID-19 in August were fully vaccinated. 

Fifty-eight percent of coronavirus deaths in August were people who were vaccinated or boosted, according to an analysis conducted for The Health 202 by Cynthia Cox, vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation.

It’s a continuation of a troubling trend that has emerged over the past year. As vaccination rates have increased and new variants appeared, the share of deaths of people who were vaccinated has been steadily rising.

The information comes less than 24 hours after White House Coronavirus Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha claimed "nearly 100 percent" of deaths from the virus can be stopped if Americans simply get vaccinated and boosted. 

"If folks get their updated vaccines and they get treated if they have a breakthrough infection, we can prevent essentially every COVID death in America," Jha said, justifying ongoing vaccine mandates. "That is a remarkable fact two and half years after we found this virus first in our country."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has repeatedly lied about the origins of the pandemic and how the virus is spread, said "the unvaccinated" were a threat to their families and society. 

"The people who are most at risk are the unvaccinated. I mean, we have -- 68 percent of our population is vaccinated.  You know, that means that we have 32 percent of the population that’s not," Fauci said. "And if you look at the data, they are just profoundly striking of the curves of death and hospitalization of unvaccinated versus vaccinated versus vaccinated and boosted." 

