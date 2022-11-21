Ilhan Omar Throws a Fit Over Getting Thrown Off House Committees

Current House Minority Leader and incoming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made a pledge to remove Democratic Representatives Ilhan Omar, Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from their committee positions when Republicans assume majority power in January.

Omar is getting booted for her repeated anti-Semitism, which Democrats have failed to thoroughly condemn. Swalwell is getting taken off of his assignments for being a national security risk after sleeping with a Chinese Communist Party spy named Fang-Fang. Schiff's repeated witch hunts and abuse of his position as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee were cited as reasons for removal.

"You have Adam Schiff, who lied to the American public time and again – we will not allow him to be on the Intel Committee either,” McCarthy said. "Look at Congresswoman Omar, her antisemitic comments that have gone forward. We're not going to allow her to be on Foreign Affairs.”

“One thing I said from the very beginning, Eric Swalwell cannot get a security clearance in the public sector. Why would we ever give him a security clearance and the secrets to America? So I will not allow him to be on Intel,” he continued.

Last year, I promised that when I became Speaker, I would remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee based on her repeated anti-semitic and anti-American remarks.



I'm keeping that promise. pic.twitter.com/04blBx3neD — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) November 19, 2022

Omar isn't taking the news well.

“From the moment I was elected, the Republican Party has made it their mission to use fear, xenophobia, Islamophobia and racism to target me on the House Floor and through millions of dollars of campaign ads," Omar released in a statement. “McCarthy’s effort to repeatedly single me out for scorn and hatred—including threatening to strip me from my committee—does nothing to address the issues our constituents deal with. It does nothing to address inflation, healthcare, or solve the climate crisis. What it does is gin up fear and hate against Somali-Americans and anyone who shares my identity, and further divide us along racial and ethnic lines. It is a continuation of a sustained campaign against Muslim and African voices, people his party have been trying to ban since Donald Trump first ran for office."

“I will not stop fighting for more equitable, more just and more humane policies. I will not stop advocating for peace and human rights around the world. And I will not stop fighting for an America that does not single out people based on their race or religion,” she continued.























