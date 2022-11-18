So Much for All That Talk About Biden Making Saudi Arabia a Pariah
It Turns Out 2022 Brought Some Major Successes in State Elections
'We're Back': Elon Musk Reinstates Babylon Bee Account, Says Decision on Trump to...
The Border Crisis Showed Up Right on Kamala Harris' Doorstep
DeSantis Tells the World Economic Forum to Take a Hike
The Prison Sentence for Lefty Lawyer Who Firebombed Police Car Is Beyond Absurd
Merrick Garland Makes a Big Decision After the Raid on Mar-a-Lago
This Move From Joe Biden Suggests He May Not Care About Women's Health...
GOP Rep Introduces Legislation to Block Federal Funding for ‘Corrupt’ Teachers Unions
Media Matters for America Head Is Leaving, and He Has a New Troubling...
Judiciary Republicans Put Ron Klain, White House Staff on Notice
Democrats’ Fraudulently Bankrolled Campaigns
I’m Sick of Excusing Failure
Here's How Many Convicted Sex Offenders Illegally in the U.S. ICE Has Captured
The Coming DeSantis Balancing Act
Tipsheet

DeSantis Tells the World Economic Forum to Take a Hike

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 18, 2022 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is warning the World Economic Forum that its globalist policies, which seek to undermine the sovereignty of nations and their states, are not welcome in the Sunshine State. 

The statement comes after WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab told the G20 Summit the world needs a "deep, systemic restructuring" and that "the world will look differently after we have gone through this transition process." 

Meanwhile, and as Leah reported, President Joe Biden jumped on board efforts by WEF to implement a global vaccine passport system during his time at the G20 by signing a declaration of cooperation. 

"We acknowledge the importance of shared technical standards and verification methods - to facilitate seamless international travel, interoperability, and recognizing digital solutions and non-digital solutions, including proof of vaccinations,” the declaration states. “We support continued international dialogue and collaboration on the establishment of trusted global digital health networks as part of the efforts to strengthen prevention and response to future pandemics, that should capitalize and build on the success of the existing standards and digital COVID-19 certificates.”

Tags: GLOBALISM RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Coming DeSantis Balancing Act Guy Benson
Merrick Garland Makes a Big Decision After the Raid on Mar-a-Lago Katie Pavlich
Judiciary Republicans Put Ron Klain, White House Staff on Notice Spencer Brown
The Prison Sentence for Lefty Lawyer Who Firebombed Police Car Is Beyond Absurd Matt Vespa
It Sure Looks Like Schumer Just Confirmed a 'Far Right Conspiracy Theory' Leah Barkoukis
Here's What DHS Was Up to After Roe v. Wade Was Overturned Rebecca Downs
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Coming DeSantis Balancing Act Guy Benson