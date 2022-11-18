DeSantis Tells the World Economic Forum to Take a Hike

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is warning the World Economic Forum that its globalist policies, which seek to undermine the sovereignty of nations and their states, are not welcome in the Sunshine State.

Won't be happening in Florida.

"Things like the World Economic Forum: those policies are dead on arrival in the state of Florida." @GovRonDeSantis https://t.co/e0omGrtD7z pic.twitter.com/veIlDe6cSQ — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) November 18, 2022

The statement comes after WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab told the G20 Summit the world needs a "deep, systemic restructuring" and that "the world will look differently after we have gone through this transition process."

WEF Klaus Schwab admits at the G20 summit that globalization is over, US dominance is over, and the multipolar order (BRICS+) is next. Time for world peace and shared prosperity instead of endless wars and global theft. pic.twitter.com/5MIQ8T4Snt — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) November 17, 2022

Meanwhile, and as Leah reported, President Joe Biden jumped on board efforts by WEF to implement a global vaccine passport system during his time at the G20 by signing a declaration of cooperation.

"We acknowledge the importance of shared technical standards and verification methods - to facilitate seamless international travel, interoperability, and recognizing digital solutions and non-digital solutions, including proof of vaccinations,” the declaration states. “We support continued international dialogue and collaboration on the establishment of trusted global digital health networks as part of the efforts to strengthen prevention and response to future pandemics, that should capitalize and build on the success of the existing standards and digital COVID-19 certificates.”