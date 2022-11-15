Russia's Latest Mistake Could Set Off World War III
Tipsheet

Mitch McConnell Officially Has a Challenger

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 15, 2022 3:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

It's official. National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott will challenge Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for his leadership position just one day ahead of scheduled votes on Capitol Hill. 

"We must start saying what we are for, not just what we are against. I do not believe we can simply continue to say the Democrats are radical, which they are Republican voters expect and deserve to know our plan to promote and advance conservative values," Scott released in a statement. "That is why I am running to be Republican Leader."

"Like each of you, I am deeply disappointed by the results of the recent election. Despite what the armchair quarterbacks on TV will tell you, there is no one person responsible for our party’s performance across the country," he continued. "I  know there is no shortage of people who are eager to point fingers and assign blame here in Washington, but I won’t be one of them. It’s unproductive and a massive waste of time. We know that chief among our problems in races across America was a lack of Republican voter turnout. I understand that I won’t gain the support of every member of our Conference. If you simply want to stick with the status quo, don’t vote for me."

The challenge comes one week after Republicans failed to secure a Senate majority, with a run-off race between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Hershel Walker ongoing in Georgia. Given the final make up of the U.S. Senate won't be determined until December 6, a number of Republicans asked for leadership elections to be delayed. Senator Ted Cruz is one of them. 

Over in the House, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy passed his first test Tuesday afternoon in his bid for the speakership. 

