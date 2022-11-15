New York Man Caught With 20,000 Rainbow Fentanyl Pills Set Free
Tipsheet

McCarthy Gets Over First Hurdle in Bid for Speakership

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 15, 2022 2:40 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy passed the first hurdle in his quest to become the next Speaker of the House Tuesday after Republicans voted to make him a nominee for the position. 

Meanwhile, Republicans haven't officially locked down the House majority yet, but remaining congressional races and the math will get them there by the end of the week. 

McCarthy's bid for speaker is backed by high profile Republicans like Congressman Jim Banks, Steve Scalise, Elise Stefanik and former President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile Congressman Andy Biggs, a member of the House Freedom Causus, is challenging  McCarthy for the gavel.

