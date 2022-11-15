McCarthy Gets Over First Hurdle in Bid for Speakership

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy passed the first hurdle in his quest to become the next Speaker of the House Tuesday after Republicans voted to make him a nominee for the position.

McCarthy wins GOP bid for Speaker, 188-31. But is 30 votes shy of what he needs to become Speaker on the flr in January — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 15, 2022

Meanwhile, Republicans haven't officially locked down the House majority yet, but remaining congressional races and the math will get them there by the end of the week.

After our latest series of key race projections, Decision Desk HQ has called 217 U.S. House seats for Republicans- one shy of the number they need for a majority.



Follow more results here: https://t.co/AOgwtoN5Dd pic.twitter.com/jAb0XK10Y3 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 15, 202

McCarthy's bid for speaker is backed by high profile Republicans like Congressman Jim Banks, Steve Scalise, Elise Stefanik and former President Donald Trump.

Rep. Steve Scalise: "I'm supporting Kevin McCarthy for Speaker, and he'll win that race." pic.twitter.com/vsNoAot89i — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 9, 2022

Meanwhile Congressman Andy Biggs, a member of the House Freedom Causus, is challenging McCarthy for the gavel.

Reforms must be made in the House in order to facilitate representation of our constituents. Items such as allowing members to move to amend bills, only allowing bills that cover a single subject, and requiring bills to go through committees before bringing them to the floor. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) November 15, 2022

Members must also be granted more time to read the legislation and debate the merits of it.



I look forward to serving our great nation and steering our country in a better direction after the disastrous midterms. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) November 15, 2022