Tipsheet

There's Been Yet Another Delay For Arizona Election Results

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 10, 2022 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Matt York

Maricopa County election officials have yet again pushed back the deadline for when 2022 midterm election results will be finalized. Maricopa County is the largest county in Arizona and the fastest growing county in the country. 

Originally, officials said all votes would be counted by Friday. Now, they're saying things might be wrapped up after the weekend. 

On Thursday, county officials started tabulating mail-in ballots that were dropped off rather than sent through the mail. Given the kinds of ballots and where the final totals will come from, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake believes things are moving in her direction.

The counting delay comes on the heels of major tabulation problems on Election Day, when 25 percent of Maricopa County machines were not working. 

"We are confident in the work still to be done to count every vote securely and accurately," Maricopa County Chairman Bill Gates and Vice Chairman Clint Hickman released in a joint statement Thursday. "To impacted voters, we recognize this isn’t how you pictured Election Day and we apologize for that inconvenience. We are committed to counting all legal votes and then finding the root cause of what happened so that it does not happen again."

Meanwhile, just north in Nevada election officials also issued a delay and said remaining ballots won't be counted until next week. 


