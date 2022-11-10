Kari Lake Blasts 'Imbeciles' Running Arizona Elections

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is blasting Maricopa County election officials after 25 percent of tabulation machines were broken on Election Day and as vote counting continues at a glacial pace. Maricopa is the state's largest county.

.@KariLake: "One of the reasons that I will win is the voters in Arizona are tired of shoddy elections that are run by imbeciles. And that's going to change." pic.twitter.com/A6HNLUqsGz — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 10, 2022

Maricopa County is so embarrassing. Picking and choosing ballots to drop after Kari’s Tucker hit is pure political theater and delaying the inevitable— they’re a joke at this point and don’t deserve the public’s trust. — Tyler Bowyer 🇺🇸 (@tylerbowyer) November 10, 2022

Last night election officials gave an update on why machines weren't tabulating votes Tuesday, blaming a printer setting problem.

"We are confident in the work still to be done to count every vote securely and accurately," Maricopa County Chairman Bill Gates and Vice Chairman Clint Hickman released in a joint statement. "To impacted voters, we recognize this isn’t how you pictured Election Day and we apologize for that inconvenience. We are committed to counting all legal votes and then finding the root cause of what happened so that it does not happen again."

WHERE: 70 Vote Centers spread out across Maricopa County.



HOW WE ADDRESSED IT: County techs adjusted printer settings at affected locations to fix the problem. — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) November 10, 2022

Meanwhile, the race between Lake and Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs, who is also Arizona's current Secretary of State, is tight. You can find election results on the Townhall 2022 Elections page.

