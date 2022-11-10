A Short Rant About Excruciating, Drawn-Out Vote Counting
Tipsheet

Kari Lake Blasts 'Imbeciles' Running Arizona Elections

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 10, 2022 12:00 PM
AP Photo/LM Otero

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is blasting Maricopa County election officials after 25 percent of tabulation machines were broken on Election Day and as vote counting continues at a glacial pace. Maricopa is the state's largest county. 

Last night election officials gave an update on why machines weren't tabulating votes Tuesday, blaming a printer setting problem. 

"We are confident in the work still to be done to count every vote securely and accurately," Maricopa County Chairman Bill Gates and Vice Chairman Clint Hickman released in a joint statement. "To impacted voters, we recognize this isn’t how you pictured Election Day and we apologize for that inconvenience. We are committed to counting all legal votes and then finding the root cause of what happened so that it does not happen again."

Meanwhile, the race between Lake and Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs, who is also Arizona's current Secretary of State, is tight. You can find election results on the Townhall 2022 Elections page

