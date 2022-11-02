White House Deletes Tweet About Social Security After Getting Fact-Checked

UPDATE: They've deleted the tweet.

WOAH - The White House *deleted* its tweet after Twitter placed a fact-check disclaimer on it. pic.twitter.com/1XJKnjRG5V — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) November 2, 2022

***Original post***

For the second time in four weeks the White House is boasting about increasing the amount of money going out in social security checks.

Seniors are getting the biggest increase in their Social Security checks in 10 years through President Biden's leadership. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 1, 2022

The victory lap fails to mention recipients have seen an increase because of exponential inflation caused by reckless Democrat spending in Washington D.C.

"The 8.7 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will begin with benefits payable to more than 65 million Social Security beneficiaries in January 2023. Increased payments to more than 7 million SSI beneficiaries will begin on December 30, 2022," the Social Security Administration recently released.

The current inflation rate is 8.2 percent. COLA is adjusted, by law, based on inflation.

U.S. inflation rate:



2022: 8.2%

2021: 7%

2020: 1.4%

2019: 2.3%

2018: 1.9%

2017: 2.1%

2016: 2.1%

2015: 0.7%

2014: 0.8%

2013: 1.5%

2012: 1.7%

2011: 3.0%

2010: 1.5%

2009: 2.7%

2008: 0.1%

2007: 4.1%

2006: 2.5%

2005: 3.4%

2004: 3.3%

2003: 1.9%

2002: 2.4%

1930: -6.4%

1929: 0.6% — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) October 27, 2022

The claim hasn't gone unnoticed by the folks at Twitter, just days after the company was officially turned over to new owner Elon Musk, and has been fact-checked with additional context.

Incredible



The White House’s dumb tweet celebrating the increase in social security checks gets a Twitter fact-check — because they left out the fact that the increase was caused by inflation. pic.twitter.com/6fCC3ZlMQK — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 2, 2022



