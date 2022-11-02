Bill Clinton Claims Republicans Want Voters To Be 'Miserable'
Tipsheet

White House Deletes Tweet About Social Security After Getting Fact-Checked

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 02, 2022 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

UPDATE: They've deleted the tweet. 

***Original post***

For the second time in four weeks the White House is boasting about increasing the amount of money going out in social security checks. 

The victory lap fails to mention recipients have seen an increase because of exponential inflation caused by reckless Democrat spending in Washington D.C. 

"The 8.7 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will begin with benefits payable to more than 65 million Social Security beneficiaries in January 2023. Increased payments to more than 7 million SSI beneficiaries will begin on December 30, 2022," the Social Security Administration recently released. 

The current inflation rate is 8.2 percent. COLA is adjusted, by law, based on inflation. 

The claim hasn't gone unnoticed by the folks at Twitter, just days after the company was officially turned over to new owner Elon Musk, and has been fact-checked with additional context. 


