Oh, So That's Who Broke Into Katie Hobbs' Campaign Office

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is pointing out the irony of an illegal immigrant breaking into the campaign headquarters of her Democratic opponent and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. From Lake's latest campaign email:

IRONY ALERT: The suspected illegal immigrant burglar is on the streets yet again due to the insane pro-illegal immigration, pro-crime policies pushed by Katie Hobbs. Last week's burglary of Katie Hobbs office, which she baselessly blamed without evidence on Kari Lake, continues to blow up in her face. Today, 12 News confirmed that the suspect, who is in the country illegally, was granted bail and released out of custody of the Maricopa County Sheriff's office...before authorities with ICE even had a chance to issue a detainer to apprehend him! Now, according to ICE, Mota is “currently at-large for administrative immigration violations for failing to maintain his status as a registered student at an academic institution." "What remains unclear," 12 News reports, "is why Mota was not held on an immigration detainer, but was released to the public." Katie Hobbs' wild gambit to blame Kari Lake for the break-in is back-firing spectacularly. It now appears that the suspected burglar of Hobbs' office is "at large" and out on the streets yet again due to the insane pro-illegal immigration, pro-crime policies pushed by Katie Hobbs and the radical Left.

So, who's gonna ask Katie Hobbs:



1⃣ Should your illegal immigrant burglar have been taken into ICE custody? Should he have been deported?



2⃣ Should someone who is in the country illegally be able to post bail? https://t.co/eZgyt32zHH — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) November 2, 2022

When the break-in occurred last week, Hobbs jumped to hold Lake responsible and the media, local and national, immediately followed. As Matt reported, Lake called a press conference and did not mince words during her response to the false accusations.

"She put out a defamatory statement and you all ran with it. You didn't do your journalistic duty. it was a malpractice of journalism like I've never seen before. It was an effort, I believe, to influence this election. Many of you are an arm of the Democrat Party Many of you are propagandists. And almost all of you should be ashamed," Lake said. "Yesterday, my Democrat opponent put out a statement while I was meeting with police officers and firefighters, working to make sure that our state is safe, she's pulling stunts and you guys are falling hook, line, and sinker for them. She put out a statement about a petty theft that took place at her office. She knew darn well I had nothing to do with it, so she puts a statement out, and right away, your gatekeepers over at the Arizona Democratic Party jumped on it and put a statement out, which was the cue to you to go ahead and start running with it."