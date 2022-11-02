Greta Thunberg Finally Admits What Climate Change Activism Is Really All About

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg, who has been propped up by global elites and central planners since she was a child, is finally admitting her activism isn't about saving the environment. Instead, it's about tearing down capitalism and implementing communist, government controlled systems around the world.

Greta Thunberg used to say her goal was to protect the planet from climate change but she now admits it's to overthrow "the whole capitalist system," which she says is responsible for "imperialism, oppression, genocide.. racist, oppressive extractionism"https://t.co/MwzC3IRDn0 — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) November 1, 2022

Former California gubernatorial candidate Michael Shellenberger is explaining how capitalism has been a gift to human kind and how devastating Thunberg's ideology is to most of the world.

The "whole capitalist system" produces larger food surpluses than any other in history pic.twitter.com/bTzb9Xn0JL — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) November 1, 2022

Thanks to Greta's war on natural gas, this year will be a record year for coal, globally, Europeans are burning garbage and wood to stay warm, and governments are nationalizing failing electricity consumption. https://t.co/oQOVtZ5UDq — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) November 1, 2022

Total deaths from & costs of natural disasters are going down. That means fewer extreme weather events count as "natural disasters." Why? Because of rising human development and resilience to extreme weather thanks to "the whole capitalist system." pic.twitter.com/2y536hPbdJ — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) November 1, 2022

As such, it's clear Greta doesn't care at all about climate change or the environment. If she did, she wouldn't be seeking to overthrow "the whole capitalist system," she'd be seeking its expansion to places under the oppressive yoke of feudalism. — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) November 1, 2022

Few things are as devastating for poor & oppressed people than a scarcity of energy & food, which is precisely what Malthusian elites like Thunberg want. She urged nations to panic. They did. The result is the worse food & energy crisis in a half-century.https://t.co/jwQqne55Sq — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) November 1, 2022

What Thunberg is advocating is a Great Reset. That's why she said she doesn't want civilization to go “back to normal." The result is havoc around the world.https://t.co/VBtqGcf3DY — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) November 1, 2022

The selection of a child by global elites to represent their war on civilization is deeply revealing. The world is suffering energy and food shortages because of an on-going temper tantrum by the most entitled and spoiled people on the planet.https://t.co/gnZ9BhNhxg — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) November 1, 2022

Meanwhile, the Biden administration continues its war on fossil fuels and officials, including President Biden, are moving forward with their forced transition to expensive and inefficient energy.