Tipsheet

Greta Thunberg Finally Admits What Climate Change Activism Is Really All About

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 03, 2022 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg, who has been propped up by global elites and central planners since she was a child, is finally admitting her activism isn't about saving the environment. Instead, it's about tearing down capitalism and implementing communist, government controlled systems around the world. 

Former California gubernatorial candidate Michael Shellenberger is explaining how capitalism has been a gift to human kind and how devastating Thunberg's ideology is to most of the world. 

Meanwhile, the Biden administration continues its war on fossil fuels and officials, including President Biden, are moving forward with their forced transition to expensive and inefficient energy.

Tags: GREEN NEW SCAM

