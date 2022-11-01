Liz Cheney Further Betrays Republicans With This Endorsement
Tipsheet

One of COVID's Worst Tyrants Wants Forgiveness

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 01, 2022 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig,File

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten is calling on Americans to grant amnesty to COVID tyrants. 

Given Weingarten was one of the worst offenders during the pandemic, driving parents and teachers away from public schools in droves, it's no wonder she's asking everyone to simply forget about it. She's a main reason student test scores are in the toilet and why kids across the country have been set back for years after AFT lobbied the CDC to keep schools closed. Not to mention the billions Weingarten extorted from American taxpayers. 

Meanwhile, Weingarten is back from a trip to Ukraine and screaming on the campaign trail in Michigan. 

 

Tags: COVID-19

