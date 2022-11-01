One of COVID's Worst Tyrants Wants Forgiveness

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten is calling on Americans to grant amnesty to COVID tyrants.

Given Weingarten was one of the worst offenders during the pandemic, driving parents and teachers away from public schools in droves, it's no wonder she's asking everyone to simply forget about it. She's a main reason student test scores are in the toilet and why kids across the country have been set back for years after AFT lobbied the CDC to keep schools closed. Not to mention the billions Weingarten extorted from American taxpayers.

Now Randi is saying, “please don’t blame me for shutting down schools for a year & hurting tens of millions of kids. Just forget about it.”



Hell NO. https://t.co/oZtIdlMXNQ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 1, 2022

You can’t make this up. Gretchen and her union boss puppet master are now trying to rewrite history. They want you to forget how they locked your kids out of school. Parents know better. https://t.co/HR3m8IwzNv — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) October 31, 2022

Now that Republicans are about to get subpoena power, the left suddenly wants you to forget about their abusive power grabs for the past two years… https://t.co/NFu1rhQ7jM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 31, 2022

Meanwhile, Weingarten is back from a trip to Ukraine and screaming on the campaign trail in Michigan.

Randi Weingarten: "Who's stoking up resentment, anger, and fear? Who's using kids as political pawns?"



Well, that would be you, Randi. pic.twitter.com/3MFGiqoRkp — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) November 1, 2022