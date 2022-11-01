Liz Cheney Further Betrays Republicans With This Endorsement
Tipsheet

Justice Roberts Puts a Hold on Democrat Attempts to Obtain Trump's Tax Returns

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 01, 2022 10:30 AM
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Chief Justice John Roberts put a hold on the House Ways and Means Committee quest to obtain President Donald Trump's tax returns Tuesday morning. Previously, the D.C. District Court ruled in favor of Democrats on the Committee prompting the IRS to release them. 

The move comes after an emergency appeal was made by Trump's legal team yesterday. 

"The Committee's purpose in requesting President Trump's tax returns has nothing to do with funding or staffing issues at the IRS and everything to do with releasing the President's tax information to the public," the request states. 

Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal claimed the law is on the side of Democrats after the District Court ruling. 

“The law has always been on our side. Former President Trump has tried to delay the inevitable, but once again, the Court has affirmed the strength of our position. We’ve waited long enough—we must begin our oversight of the IRS’s mandatory presidential audit program as soon as possible," Neal released in a statement. 

