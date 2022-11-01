Justice Roberts Puts a Hold on Democrat Attempts to Obtain Trump's Tax Returns

Chief Justice John Roberts put a hold on the House Ways and Means Committee quest to obtain President Donald Trump's tax returns Tuesday morning. Previously, the D.C. District Court ruled in favor of Democrats on the Committee prompting the IRS to release them.

John Roberts has granted a temporary "administrative" stay in Trump's bid to stop a House committee from obtaining his tax returns. This is not a ruling on the merits of Trump's request; it merely keeps the lower-court ruling on hold while SCOTUS considers the request. https://t.co/7WrSBrZlFh pic.twitter.com/CVweLTl9S0 — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) November 1, 2022

The move comes after an emergency appeal was made by Trump's legal team yesterday.

"The Committee's purpose in requesting President Trump's tax returns has nothing to do with funding or staffing issues at the IRS and everything to do with releasing the President's tax information to the public," the request states.

BREAKING: Trump asks the Supreme Court to block the House Ways & Means Committee from obtaining his tax returns. The D.C. Circuit previously ruled that the committee may access the records. Trump's emergency request asks SCOTUS to put that ruling on hold. https://t.co/yhQLx72P6Z — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) October 31, 2022

Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal claimed the law is on the side of Democrats after the District Court ruling.

“The law has always been on our side. Former President Trump has tried to delay the inevitable, but once again, the Court has affirmed the strength of our position. We’ve waited long enough—we must begin our oversight of the IRS’s mandatory presidential audit program as soon as possible," Neal released in a statement.