It's Official: Elon Musk Is in the Twitter Building

It's official. Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and the new owner of Twitter is in the building after purchasing the social media platform for $44 million.

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

In the lead up to Musk taking over the company, employees issued a demand letter after repots Musk plans to eliminate 75 percent of the workforce.

"We, the undersigned Twitter workers, believe the public conversation is in jeopardy. Elon Musk’s plan to lay off 75% of Twitter workers will hurt Twitter’s ability to serve the public conversation. A threat of this magnitude is reckless, undermines our users’ and customers’ trust in our platform, and is a transparent act of worker intimidation," a letter signed by Twitter workers and first reported by TIME states. "Twitter has significant effects on societies and communities across the globe. As we speak, Twitter is helping to uplift independent journalism in Ukraine and Iran, as well as powering social movements around the world. We, the workers at Twitter, will not be intimidated. We recommit to supporting the communities, organizations, and businesses who rely on Twitter. We will not stop serving the public conversation. We call on Twitter management and Elon Musk to cease these negligent layoff threats. As workers, we deserve concrete commitments so we can continue to preserve the integrity of our platform."

The letter also listed a number of demands. Musk seems unfazed.