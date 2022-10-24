Katie Hobbs Fails to Explain Why She Destroyed 20 Years of Arizona Tradition

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is again slamming Democratic opponent and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs after she refused to show up for a long held debate on Sunday evening.
As you can see, @katiehobbs did not attend the @AZCCEC debate today.— Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 24, 2022
In doing so, Katie put a permanent end to a 20-year tradition that was so loved by the people of Arizona.
Katie Hobbs is a Debate Denier and a coward.
What a sad legacy, Katie.
Thank you @broomheadKTAR & @AZCCEC for providing the forum to make my case to be the next Governor of Arizona.— Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 24, 2022
Arizona, unlike @katiehobbs, I will always show up for you.
Day One, I will roll up my sleeves & get to work on the problems our state is facing.
God Bless State 48.
Debate Denier Katie Hobbs was a no show. Typical – she only showed up to her SOS job 19 days in the past 6 months. Imagine that as Governor…— Abe Hamadeh for Arizona AG (@AbrahamHamadeh) October 24, 2022
Can you name a single candidate in Arizona history who has campaigned as hard as @KariLake? Now imagine how hard she’ll work as Governor. pic.twitter.com/r8vWCn9slO
Earlier in the day Hobbs was pressed by reporters about why she's refusing to get on the debate stage and explain her positions to the voters. Hobbs bumbled through her answers, claiming she's doing enough to get her message out through interviews.
Holy Sh*t. Katie Hobbs gets owned by MSM— AG 🔥 (@Yolo304741) October 23, 2022
@KariLake pic.twitter.com/SiI1J09Fch
The RealClearPolitics average shows Lake up in the polls by 1.6 percent. A recent Trafalgar poll shows Lake up by 2.8 percent.
New @realDailyWire/@trafalgar_group #AZGov #Poll (10/16-17) shows #KariLake maintaining lead #azpol— The Trafalgar Group (@trafalgar_group) October 19, 2022
49.2% @KariLake
46.4% @katiehobbs
4.4% Und
See featured story: https://t.co/Iq96PNllGd pic.twitter.com/fC9wldnRI7
