Katie Hobbs Fails to Explain Why She Destroyed 20 Years of Arizona Tradition

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is again slamming Democratic opponent and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs after she refused to show up for a long held debate on Sunday evening.

Earlier in the day Hobbs was pressed by reporters about why she's refusing to get on the debate stage and explain her positions to the voters. Hobbs bumbled through her answers, claiming she's doing enough to get her message out through interviews.

The RealClearPolitics average shows Lake up in the polls by 1.6 percent. A recent Trafalgar poll shows Lake up by 2.8 percent.