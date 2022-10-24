Tipsheet

Katie Hobbs Fails to Explain Why She Destroyed 20 Years of Arizona Tradition

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 24, 2022 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is again slamming Democratic opponent and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs after she refused to show up for a long held debate on Sunday evening. 

Earlier in the day Hobbs was pressed by reporters about why she's refusing to get on the debate stage and explain her positions to the voters. Hobbs bumbled through her answers, claiming she's doing enough to get her message out through interviews. 

The RealClearPolitics average shows Lake up in the polls by 1.6 percent. A recent Trafalgar poll shows Lake up by 2.8 percent. 

Tags: 2022 ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Fetterman Campaign Sends Memo Ahead of Debate With Oz Spencer Brown