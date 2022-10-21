Trump Blasts DOJ's Latest Leaks on Mar-a-Lago Raid

The Washington Post is out with another story today riddled with "facts" from anonymous sources about what kind of information and government documents FBI agents allegedly found during their raid on President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. In other words, the FBI is leaking again while claiming the situation is sensitive.

More leaks from the Justice Department just before the midterm elections. https://t.co/w8Kz8bxZNI Not a wisp of concern over the use of such leaks to influence not just the course of the case but the election. There is a virtual tsunami of leaks from DOJ and FBI under AG Garland. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 21, 2022

President Donald Trump is blasting the leaks and highlighting the new weaponization of the National Archives.

"The FBI and the Department of 'Justice,' which paid a man $200,000 to spy on me, and offered a $1 million 'bounty' to try and prove a totally made up and fake 'dossier' about me (they went down in flames!), are now leaking nonstop on the Document Hoax to the Fake News," Trump released in a statement Friday afternoon. "Who could ever trust corrupt, weaponized agencies, and that includes NARA, who disrespects our Constitution and Bill of Rights, to keep and safeguard any records, especially since they’ve lost millions and millions of pages of information from previous Presidents. Also, who knows what NARA and the FBI plant into documents, or subtract from documents—we will never know, will we?"

Meanwhile, the January 6 Committee officially subpoenaed Trump for testimony Friday. The move could easily backfire.