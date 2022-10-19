Tipsheet

Biden Snaps Over Questions He's Depleting America's Reserve Oil for Political Reasons

Katie Pavlich  |  October 19, 2022 2:45 PM
Speaking from the White House Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden announced the release of an additional 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The announcement extends the depletion of the reserve into December as the Biden administration's war on domestic drilling and forced transition to unreliable alternative energy continues. 

When asked by reporters whether the move is political, with gas prices remaining high and cutting into family budgets just three weeks before the 2022 midterm elections, Biden got angry and berated Republicans.

Republicans have been firing back and warning of the dangers Biden is imposing on the country by depleting the reserve. 

