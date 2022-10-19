Biden Snaps Over Questions He's Depleting America's Reserve Oil for Political Reasons

Speaking from the White House Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden announced the release of an additional 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The announcement extends the depletion of the reserve into December as the Biden administration's war on domestic drilling and forced transition to unreliable alternative energy continues.

Biden announces further release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. pic.twitter.com/T43P0Esxlk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 19, 2022

The US Strategic Petroleum Reserve moved down for the 58th consecutive week to its lowest level since 1984. The 32% decline in reserves this year is the largest on record by a wide margin.



Charting via @ycharts pic.twitter.com/n2AK44gopA — Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) October 19, 2022

When asked by reporters whether the move is political, with gas prices remaining high and cutting into family budgets just three weeks before the 2022 midterm elections, Biden got angry and berated Republicans.

BIDEN: Releasing more oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is "not politically motivated at all!" pic.twitter.com/7idfP5NCSM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 19, 2022

Republicans have been firing back and warning of the dangers Biden is imposing on the country by depleting the reserve.

Pence: The Strategic Petroleum Reserve “exists for national security” not “failed energy policies” @AmericaRpts — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) October 19, 2022

Joe Biden is reportedly planning on releasing 10-15 million more barrels from our oil reserves before the midterms.



This is a political stunt. If Joe Biden cared to fix this problem, he’d open more of our nation’s great pipelines. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 19, 2022