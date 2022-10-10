Tipsheet

Has There Been a Change of Strategy on the January 6 Committee?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 10, 2022 2:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The January 6 Committee has postponed the publication of their investigative report until after the 2022 midterm elections, proving their strategy to use the investigation to punish Republicans at the polls has failed. 

Democrats on the Committee, along with Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger (who are actively trying to elect Democrats in November after failing to hold onto their own congressional seats), planned to use the investigation against Trump backed Republicans. Through the unfairness of the process and as crime, inflation and illegal immigration continue to climb as top voter concerns, the issue has died off.

Meanwhile, the Committee will hold a final hearing on Thursday, October 13. 

