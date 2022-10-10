Has There Been a Change of Strategy on the January 6 Committee?

The January 6 Committee has postponed the publication of their investigative report until after the 2022 midterm elections, proving their strategy to use the investigation to punish Republicans at the polls has failed.

Lol after moving its original pub date from September to October, Jan 6 select committee now won't release its report until after the election pic.twitter.com/oOAnkW0TK5 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) October 10, 2022

Democrats on the Committee, along with Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger (who are actively trying to elect Democrats in November after failing to hold onto their own congressional seats), planned to use the investigation against Trump backed Republicans. Through the unfairness of the process and as crime, inflation and illegal immigration continue to climb as top voter concerns, the issue has died off.

YouGov Poll: 60% of registered voters think the economy is getting worse – up 8 points from a month ago.



Getting better: 11% (-5 from Sept. 5)

Getting worse: 60% (+8)



The Economy: Better/Worse

Independents: 7/66

White: 10/65

Black: 14/45

Hispanic: 13/54https://t.co/6ZArzakaAH pic.twitter.com/iFTLz8LbFA — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 9, 2022

New Data For Progress (D) poll found that when voters were asked to list the 3 most important issues informing their midterm vote, abortion came in tied for 8th...



2022 Midterms: Top Motivator

GOP: Inflation 63%

Indie: Inflation 48%

Dem: Abortion 45%https://t.co/OPwiHas3rb pic.twitter.com/a0jyFAQzt8 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 28, 2022

Meanwhile, the Committee will hold a final hearing on Thursday, October 13.