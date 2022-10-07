Key Georgia Democrat Is Worried About Turnout

Senior advisor to President Joe Biden for public engagement and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms expressed concern during a radio interview with Joe Madison Friday that Georgia Democrats aren't enthusiastic about the 2022 midterm elections and said she's worried about turnout on Election Day in November.

"Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in [Georgia] right now. Of course with my position as Senior Advisor to the President for Public Engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs, but I can tell you I don't feel and see the enthusiasm that I think voters across Georgia should have right now. And I know that oftentimes in midterm elections, people don't turn out to vote. I hope that won't be the case this year in Georgia," she said.

And the former mayor isn't the only one expressing concern.

I just can’t believe people don’t know that she would hands down be better for Georgia, for everybody and certainly for men of color. So I can only conclude that patriarchy and disinformation about who the GOP is are driving this declining enthusiasm. It’s sad. — Brittney Cooper (@ProfessorCrunk) October 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Georgia Republicans are expected to turnout in droves for incumbant Governor Brian Kemp and U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker.