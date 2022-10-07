2022 Elections

Key Georgia Democrat Is Worried About Turnout

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Oct 07, 2022 2:00 PM
Source: (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Senior advisor to President Joe Biden for public engagement and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms expressed concern during a radio interview with Joe Madison Friday that Georgia Democrats aren't enthusiastic about the 2022 midterm elections and said she's worried about turnout on Election Day in November. 

"Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in [Georgia] right now. Of course with my position as Senior Advisor to the President for Public Engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs, but I can tell you I don't feel and see the enthusiasm that I think voters across Georgia should have right now. And I know that oftentimes in midterm elections, people don't turn out to vote. I hope that won't be the case this year in Georgia," she said. 

And the former mayor isn't the only one expressing concern. 

Meanwhile, Georgia Republicans are expected to turnout in droves for incumbant Governor Brian Kemp and U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker.

