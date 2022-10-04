Trump Blasts Attacks on Herschel Walker

President Donald Trump is backing up Georgia Republican senatorial candidate Herschel Walker after news broke Monday night accusing him of paying for an abortion.

"Herschel Walker is being slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media and obviously, the Democrats. Interestingly, I’ve heard many horrible things about his opponent, Raphael Warnock, things that nobody should be talking about, so we don’t. Herschel has properly denied the charges against him, and I have no doubt he is correct," Trump released in a statement Tuesday afternoon. "They are trying to destroy a man who has true greatness in his future, just as he had athletic greatness in his past. It’s very important for our Country and the Great State of Georgia that Herschel Walker wins this Election. With all that Herschel has accomplished, when you come from Georgia, and you see the name Herschel Walker when voting, it will be very hard to resist. Don’t!"

Meanwhile National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott is also backing Walker's candidacy and will continue to support his campaign through Election Day.

"When Democrats are losing, as they are right now, they lie and cheat and smear their opponents. That's what's happening right now. They know they are on the verge of losing the Senate, and they know that Herschel Walker is winning, so they have cranked up the smear machine," Scott released in a statement. "This is just like the smears they attempted against Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas, and it will not work. Herschel has denied these allegations and the NRSC and Republicans stand with him, and Georgians will stand with him too."

The latest polling from the Peach State shows Walker in the lead against Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock.