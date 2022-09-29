Germany Sounds the Alarm: 'We're in an Energy War'

German politicians and officials continue to reap what they have sown after shifting the country's energy reliance to Russia and attempting to satisfy rabid climate change activists.

An energy crisis has been brewing for months. As winter looms in the country and throughout Europe, German officials are sounding the alarm and admitting they are "in a war."

German's finance minister warned Thursday that Berlin was locked in an "energy war" against Vladimir Putin's Russia as his government announced a major new fund to cap soaring energy prices. "We find ourselves in an energy war over prosperity and freedom," Finance Minister Christian Lindner told reporters, underlining that the massive shield against energy costs was a "crystal clear answer to Putin that... we are strong economically". "After the sabotage by unknown actors in the Baltic Sea, the situation has intensified," he added, referring to catastrophic leaks in gas pipelines running from Russia to Germany.

BREAKING: German security authorities assume that the Nord Stream pipelines were damaged by "massive explosive devices" comparable to that of 500 kilograms of TNT. - Spiegel https://t.co/NgpG26a34i — Faytuks News ? (@Faytuks) September 29, 2022

During his 2018 speech at the United Nations, President Donald Trump warned Germany of their actions. At the time, German diplomats laughed.

"Reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation. That is why we congratulate European states, such as Poland, for leading the construction of a Baltic pipeline so that nations are not dependent on Russia to meet their energy needs. Germany will become totally dependent on Russian energy if it does not immediately change course," Trump said. "Here in the Western Hemisphere, we are committed to maintaining our independence from the encroachment of expansionist foreign powers."